Taylor Swift Apologises For Putting Joe Jonas On Blast After Their 2008 Split

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 10:07


Taylor Swift has admitted that dragging Joe Jonas on television after he broke up with her in 2008 probably wasn’t the most sensible move of her teenage years. 

The singer dropped in on the Ellen Degeneres Show to chat about her upcoming album and ended up taking a trip down memory lane about one of her most iconic chat show moments of all time.

Getty

When asked: "What is the most rebellious thing you did as a teenager?" the 29-year-old replied: “Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much."

"I was 18, yeah," she continued. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Taylor Swift Answers Ellen's 'Burning Questions'

At the time, she made an appearance on the show to discuss the Fearless album, which prompted Ellen to share an image of her and the Jonas Brothers singer sitting together at an awards ceremony.

"There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch. We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me. 

Tumblr

“When I look at that person," she said, "I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Forever iconic. Still, we're glad this is all water under the bridge now. 

