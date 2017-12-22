Taylor Swift Bought A Pregnant Fan A House After Discovering She Was About To Be Homeless

Taylor Swift has proven that she is quite literally the nicest human in pop, after a fan revealed that the singer bought her a house.

Sharing the story via Tay’s new app ‘The Swift Life’, Stephanie explained that upon discovering that for eight months of her pregnancy she was homeless and that her partner has lost his job, Taylor insisted that she would help.

It all happened after one of her gigs in Manchester, wehere she changed Stephanie’s life forever.

She wrote on the app: “After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, “Stephanie, you’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mum told me.”

Taylor Swift's fans are beyond grateful for kindness.

“She told me she wanted to give the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I need for my baby.”

"She told me, “I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.” That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she's done for 12 years. I love her forever.”

If that doesn’t warm your heart then we literally don’t know what will.