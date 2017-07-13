Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

It's been MONTHS.

Friday, July 14, 2017 - 11:00

There was a time when everyone knew exactly what Taylor Swift was doing on a day-to-day basis, but she's been so obscure lately that a single Instagram post ft. Selena Gomez is like a fountain of ice-cold water in the desert. 

Having pretty much gone off the grid over the last year or so, there hasn't even been a glimpse of a July 4th gathering, an inflatable blow-up swan, or an awkward group shot featuring a hilariously miserable Ryan Reynolds. Never forget.

Instagram/britmaack

Because she's always supportive of good pal Selena Gomez, Taylor decided that now was as good a time as any to announce that everyone should go out and buy SelGo's new track 'Fetish', which she accurately described as "sultry pop magic." True. 

Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

This is basically a huge deal in lieu of the fact that Taylor's last post was back on May 4th when she gave probably the thousandth shout out to band Haim. Could Tay be ready to make a return to the platform or is she about to ghost us all over again? Only time will tell.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below...

Latest News

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

13 Reasons Why Didn't Get Any Emmy Nominations And Fans Aren't Happy About It

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

This Great Cole Sprouse Lookalike Also Happens To Be Someone's Aunt

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

More From Taylor Swift

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

Lorde has spoken out after seeming to diss Taylor Swift and her squad
Celebrity

Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Calvin Harris has admitted that calling out Taylor Swift on Twitter really wasn’t cool
Celebrity

Calvin Harris Has Sorta Apologised For His Behaviour After Splitting Up With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Emerges From Her Hiding Place With A Super Cute Video Message

Vidiots

The Vidiots Watch Tayor Swift's 'Blank Space'

Taylor Swift ‘Spent Father’s Day With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’ As They Drove Around London Incognito

Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

A Gif By Gif Account of Selena Gomez’s Incredible ‘Bad Liar’ Film

Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift's Shady Streaming Move

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Music

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Celebrity

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Style

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere