Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

There was a time when everyone knew exactly what Taylor Swift was doing on a day-to-day basis, but she's been so obscure lately that a single Instagram post ft. Selena Gomez is like a fountain of ice-cold water in the desert.

Having pretty much gone off the grid over the last year or so, there hasn't even been a glimpse of a July 4th gathering, an inflatable blow-up swan, or an awkward group shot featuring a hilariously miserable Ryan Reynolds. Never forget.

Instagram/britmaack

Because she's always supportive of good pal Selena Gomez, Taylor decided that now was as good a time as any to announce that everyone should go out and buy SelGo's new track 'Fetish', which she accurately described as "sultry pop magic." True.

This is basically a huge deal in lieu of the fact that Taylor's last post was back on May 4th when she gave probably the thousandth shout out to band Haim. Could Tay be ready to make a return to the platform or is she about to ghost us all over again? Only time will tell.

