Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Records with Huge 'reputation' First Week Sales

It's no secret that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest popstars in the world right now. Her 2014 album 1989 sold over 10 million physical copies worldwide and her singles from 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' to 'Blank Space' are ubiquitous.

So it should come as no surprise that Taylor has broken some HUGE records with reputation's first week sales.

Writer(s): Taylor Swift

Not only has the highly anticipated album become Taylor's third UK Number 1 album but it has also sold a staggering 1.238 million units in the US, making it Taylor's fourth album in a row to sell over 1 million copies in America in its opening week.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' star is now the only artist in the history of music to achieve this huge feat.

reputation also boasts the biggest one-week sales of any album in the US since Adele's album 25 in 2015.

In fact, reputation now lays claim to the fourth biggest pure sales week of any album by a female artist in the US ever. It only sits behind Adele's 25 (3.38 million), Britney's Oops!... I Did It Again (1.32 million) and Taylor's own 1989 (1.29 million).

Taylor is yet to publicly comment on the amazing milestones just yet but she did thank her fans last week.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor wrote: "This week has been unforgettable. I love you guys. Thanks a million"!

What a sweetie. Huge congrats on all of the success Taylor.

We can't wait to see the rest of the reputation era unfold!

Words: Sam Prance

