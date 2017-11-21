Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Records with Huge 'reputation' First Week Sales

The '...Ready for It?' star is unstoppable...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 11:00

It's no secret that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest popstars in the world right now. Her 2014 album 1989 sold over 10 million physical copies worldwide and her singles from 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' to 'Blank Space' are ubiquitous. 

So it should come as no surprise that Taylor has broken some HUGE records with reputation's first week sales.

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Not only has the highly anticipated album become Taylor's third UK Number 1 album but it has also sold a staggering 1.238 million units in the US, making it Taylor's fourth album in a row to sell over 1 million copies in America in its opening week.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' star is now the only artist in the history of music to achieve this huge feat.

reputation also boasts the biggest one-week sales of any album in the US since Adele's album 25 in 2015.

[Getty]

In fact, reputation now lays claim to the fourth biggest pure sales week of any album by a female artist in the US ever. It only sits behind Adele's 25 (3.38 million), Britney's Oops!... I Did It Again (1.32 million) and Taylor's own 1989 (1.29 million).

Taylor is yet to publicly comment on the amazing milestones just yet but she did thank her fans last week.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor wrote: "This week has been unforgettable. I love you guys. Thanks a million"!

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/931256622277648384

What a sweetie. Huge congrats on all of the success Taylor. 

We can't wait to see the rest of the reputation era unfold!

Words: Sam Prance

