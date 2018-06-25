Taylor Swift Brings Her Reputation Tour To London’s Wembley Stadium
It was a night filled with pure pop perfection!
On Friday 22nd June, the one and only Taylor Swift brought her Reputation world tour to London’s Wembley Stadium and we went along to see what she had to offer.
Up first was Charli XCX and we’re SO glad we didn’t miss her. After seeing her Pop 2 show at Village Underground in London last week we were desperate for more XCX action. Performing a range of tracks from her latest mixtape Pop 2 as well as huge hits such as ‘Boys’, ‘Boom Clap’ and ‘Fancy’, Charli really got the party started.
Also joining Taylor on the Reputation world tour is another one of our fave pop stars, Camila Cabello. She rattled through a set of tracks from her debut album including ‘Never Be The Same’, ‘She Loves Control’ and of course the world-wide smash hit ‘Havana’.
Being one of the biggest pop stars on the planet means that your tours have to be pretty spectacular to live up to that reputation (sorry for the pun) and luckily for all the Swifties that turned up to Wembley, she delivered.
Swift’s set consisted mainly of tracks from her latest record Reputation, but she couldn’t do a headline show in London without throwing some of the hits in there too. One of our fave moments was a medley of hits including ‘Style’, ‘Love Song’ and ‘You Belong With Me’ as well as performing ‘Bad Blood’ in a snake skeleton that travelled between stages - yep, you really have to see if to believe it.
The darker themes of her latest record have influenced the staging and production of the tour. From the huge snakes and flames, right down to Taylor’s vampy make-up and costumes, it made for a more cohesive show focused almost purely on Reputation as an album.
With Swift’s penchant for special guests we knew the London shows had to live up to expectations. First we were treated to an encore performance by support acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello who joined Swift for ‘Shake It Off’, like they have done on every other night of the tour. Later on on the set she was also joined by our absolute fave, Niall Horan! They duetting on his song ‘Slow Hands’ and we never wanted it to end.
Swift closed the show with ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ fit with a giant water feature and dance routine that felt like it came straight off the pages of The Great Gatsby.
Overall Swift brought a perfect pop party to London’s Wembley Stadium that left us dancing back to the tube, humming ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ and wishing we were coming back to do it all again for night two.
SET LIST
Act 1
...Ready for It?
I Did Something Bad
Gorgeous
Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me
Act 2
Look What You Made Me Do
End Game
King of My Heart
Act 3
Delicate
Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
Dancing With Our Hands Tied
So It Goes...
Act 4
Blank Space
Dress
Bad Blood / Should've Said No
Act 5
Don't Blame Me
Long Live / New Year's Day
Act 6
Getaway Car
Slow Hands (with Niall Horan)
Call It What You Want
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
