Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko Over Misinterpreted Comments

The singer responded to a Tumblr thread about Hayley's experiences of homophobia.

Sunday, April 1, 2018 - 11:45

Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind Hayley Kiyoko after the singer opened up about experiencing homophobia in the music industry.

The 26-year-old recently spoke with Refinery29 about facing double standards in the boardroom: “I’ve had several music industry execs say, ‘You’re doing another music video about girls?’ I literally looked at them and was like, ‘Um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal.’”

While some Swifties viewed this as a slight on the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer, one Tumblr user reasoned: “I think people are actually misinterpreting the quote. I don’t know if it is being taken out of context or what, but if you read the interview itself, I don’t believe she was calling Taylor unoriginal or boy crazy. 

“She was just defending her choice for wanting to make videos with female love interests. It is actually very similar to when Taylor back in 2014/2015 would say in interviews how she believes people are sexist when they call her out for writing about her exes but don’t call out people like Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars for writing about theirs. 

The user added: “She wasn’t calling out Ed or Bruno at the time, yet rather criticizing how the media and the public handle the situation. Hayley appears to be doing the same.”

Taylor herself added to the thread: “Exactly. We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has. It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.” 

Having caught wind of the support, Hayley posted a tweet reading: "[Love] and respect to @taylorswift13 and all the brave artists out there sharing their truth with the world. I appreciate you. We keep climbing."

