Taylor Swift Delivers Emotional 'New Year's Day' Performance On Fallon
The pop superstar paid tribute to the host's mother as she debuted the 'Reputation' track...
Warning: this Taylor Swift performance will make you cry.
Last night the Reputation superstar made a last-minute unscheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a moving rendition of 'New Year's Day'.
The grieving host returned to his late night show after his mother recently passed away and Taylor tailored the performance to become a tribute to her.
Before the performance, Fallon shared a heartbreaking story about his mother always squeezing his hand three times to say "I love you" and then him squeezing hers in hospital, which then became more emotional when he heard the lyrics of the song.
The second verse of 'New Year's Day begins with Taylor singing "You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi," making for an incredibly real moment.
Mike DiCenzo - one of the show's producers - took to Twitter to explain that Swift had been asked to perform "on a whim" as she was still in New York following Saturday Night Live.
"She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line," he said. "I think everyone in the audience started sobbing."
"I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance."
Taylor embraced Jimmy immediately after the performance, which was a very sincere and tender moment for everyone watching, and definitely left us speechless.
Wow. What a star.
Words: Ross McNeilage
