Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Delivers Emotional 'New Year's Day' Performance On Fallon

The pop superstar paid tribute to the host's mother as she debuted the 'Reputation' track...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 11:42

Warning: this Taylor Swift performance will make you cry.

Last night the Reputation superstar made a last-minute unscheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a moving rendition of 'New Year's Day'.

The grieving host returned to his late night show after his mother recently passed away and Taylor tailored the performance to become a tribute to her.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Before the performance, Fallon shared a heartbreaking story about his mother always squeezing his hand three times to say "I love you" and then him squeezing hers in hospital, which then became more emotional when he heard the lyrics of the song.

The second verse of 'New Year's Day begins with Taylor singing "You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi," making for an incredibly real moment.

Mike DiCenzo - one of the show's producers - took to Twitter to explain that Swift had been asked to perform "on a whim" as she was still in New York following Saturday Night Live.

[Getty]

"She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line," he said. "I think everyone in the audience started sobbing."

"I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance."

Taylor embraced Jimmy immediately after the performance, which was a very sincere and tender moment for everyone watching, and definitely left us speechless.

Wow. What a star.

Taylor Swift Debuts "New Year's Day"

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool
No, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Fred Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Grammy Awards

Ed Sheeran Denies Taylor Swift's 'Dress' Is About Him Because Of This Lyric

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift Delivers Emotional 'New Year's Day' Performance On Fallon

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Sold 700,000 Copies In Its First Day In the US

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Delivers Huge First 'Reputation' Live Performances on SNL

Taylor Swift Debunks Everyone's Reputation Fan Theories In One Juicy Essay

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

Taylor Swift has written a poem explaining why she took a break from fame

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Took Time Away From Fame In Emosh New Poem

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans React To 'Reputation' On Release Day

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Jennifer Lopez and More

Celebrity

12 Celebrities That Taylor Swift Has Written Songs For: From The Salty To The Sweet

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Set To Sell 2 Million In First Week

Taylor Swift performing at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas

Taylor Swift Unveils 'Reputation' Secret Sessions Video

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations