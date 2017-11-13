Taylor Swift Delivers Huge First 'Reputation' Live Performances on SNL

Taylor Swift may have kicked off her reputation era in August but the star has been relatively quiet since then. She released the record-breaking 'Look What You Made Me Do' video and some excellent teaser tracks but she avoided live performances.

That is until now. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker just gave two huge Saturday Night Live performances.

View the lyrics Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin' him for ransom, some



Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?



Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry

But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We'll move to an island, and



And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (No one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



In the middle of the night



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT IS OFFICIAL. TAYLOR SWIFT IS FINALLY BACK AND PERFORMING LIVE ON TELEVISION.

The 'I Knew You Were Trouble' star first sang her brand new single '...Ready for It?' backed by four backing vocalists/dancers. Dressed all in black, serving choreography, it was easily one of the most adventurous performances of Taylor's career.

We weren't ready for it at all. It's so good to see Taylor back on stage exactly where she belongs.

Taylor also performed reputation's instant grat, 'Call It What You Want', on the beloved show.

Returning to her singer-songwriter roots, the 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' delivered a stunning live rendition of the mid-tempo ballad sat on a stall. It's one of the more emotional cuts on reputation and it was great to hear it live.

As much as we love to see Taylor perform, it's always enchanting to simply hear her sing.

With a Capital' Jingle Bell Ball performance lined up, Taylor isn't going anywhere.

We cannot wait to see what she does next, as the reputation era finally unfolds.

Words: Sam Prance

