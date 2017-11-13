Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Delivers Huge First 'Reputation' Live Performances on SNL

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:47

Taylor Swift may have kicked off her reputation era in August but the star has been relatively quiet since then. She released the record-breaking 'Look What You Made Me Do' video and some excellent teaser tracks but she avoided live performances.

That is until now. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker just gave two huge Saturday Night Live performances.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT IS OFFICIAL. TAYLOR SWIFT IS FINALLY BACK AND PERFORMING LIVE ON TELEVISION.

The 'I Knew You Were Trouble' star first sang her brand new single '...Ready for It?' backed by four backing vocalists/dancers. Dressed all in black, serving choreography, it was easily one of the most adventurous performances of Taylor's career.

We weren't ready for it at all. It's so good to see Taylor back on stage exactly where she belongs.

Taylor Swift: …Ready for It? (Live) - SNL

Taylor also performed reputation's instant grat, 'Call It What You Want', on the beloved show.

Returning to her singer-songwriter roots, the 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' delivered a stunning live rendition of the mid-tempo ballad sat on a stall. It's one of the more emotional cuts on reputation and it was great  to hear it live.

As much as we love to see Taylor perform, it's always enchanting to simply hear her sing.

Taylor Swift: Call It What You Want (Live) - SNL

With a Capital' Jingle Bell Ball performance lined up, Taylor isn't going anywhere.

We cannot wait to see what she does next, as the reputation era finally unfolds.

Words: Sam Prance

