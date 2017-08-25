13 Of The Absolute Funniest Reactions To New Taylor Swift Single Look What You Made Me Do

The old Taylor Swift might not be able to come to the phone right now (she's dead), but at least we've got her brand new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' to christen a whole new era of her music.

And now that the first track from anticipated upcoming sixth album Repuation is here, it's fair to say that Taylor's fans have a whole lot of ~feelings~ on the matter.

If you haven't already wrapped your earlobes around the new track then GO GO GO.

You should probably just accept that it's (rightly) all anyone's going to be talking about today, so unless you want to lie in a cave of silence until Monday then you should probably make that happen already.

Anyway, the pop track pulls all of the verbal punches and has naturally got everyone wondering just which of her celeb frenemies she could possibly be referencing with lyrics like 'Don't like your tilted stage' and the casual 'I don't like you.'

Personally we can't even begin to guess.

Of coutsr no one's summed up the rainbow of emotions we're all experiencing following the dawn of a new Taylor era better than Swifties themselves, so here's a bunch of the absolute funniest reactions on Twitter:

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now...



Why? Oh because she's dead" pic.twitter.com/hlK8mG4lTn — Gabriel Rafael (@itsgabraf) August 25, 2017

2012: I'd like be my old self again, but I'm still trying to find her



2017: The old Taylor is dead#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 25, 2017

I'm literally about to go exterminate everyone who has ever wronged me, including the lady at McDonald's that gave me 8 NUGS instead of 10 — Hannah (@hannnahkristine) August 25, 2017

Taylor sampled the song from Mean Girls, the SUBTLE Katy shade pic.twitter.com/3aUnwUE59T — + (@kingmaIik) August 25, 2017

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo



"I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined"



LOOK OUT REGINA TAYLOR'S COMING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/gYjLYmYEJF — Gary Bowen (@GaryBowenn) August 25, 2017

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."

"Why?"

"Oh 'cause she's dead!" pic.twitter.com/n2kVqiSOPR — Ryan James (@RyanJL) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift's catty clapback single is somewhat undermined by sounding EXACTLY like "Too Sexy for My Shirt" — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) August 25, 2017

I would DIE to be in the Kardashian group text right now. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/zeR9ZSr8Tb — elizaxo (@lisa_elizaxo) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift just got to the Dark Willow episodes of buffy — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 25, 2017

sorry i had to take me to meme jail #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/lgZV3kEebr — emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 25, 2017

Journalist request: What do I do if I want to speak to the old Taylor on the phone? — Richard James (@richjamesuk) August 25, 2017

Old Taylor Swift vs. new Taylor Swift is like Jenny Humphrey all over again (Gossip Girl)#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/0c5oiwvszT — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 25, 2017

But what do you make of Taylor v.6? Comments to us over @MTVUK way, please.