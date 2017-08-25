Taylor Swift

13 Of The Absolute Funniest Reactions To New Taylor Swift Single Look What You Made Me Do

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama.

Linds Foley
Friday, August 25, 2017 - 08:59

The old Taylor Swift might not be able to come to the phone right now (she's dead), but at least we've got her brand new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' to christen a whole new era of her music.

And now that the first track from anticipated upcoming sixth album Repuation is here, it's fair to say that Taylor's fans have a whole lot of ~feelings~ on the matter. 

If you haven't already wrapped your earlobes around the new track then GO GO GO.

You should probably just accept that it's (rightly) all anyone's going to be talking about today, so unless you want to lie in a cave of silence until Monday then you should probably make that happen already.

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Lyric Video)

Anyway, the pop track pulls all of the verbal punches and has naturally got everyone wondering just which of her celeb frenemies she could possibly be referencing with lyrics like 'Don't like your tilted stage' and the casual 'I don't like you.'

Personally we can't even begin to guess.

Getty

Ahem.

Of coutsr no one's summed up the rainbow of emotions we're all experiencing following the dawn of a new Taylor era better than Swifties themselves, so here's a bunch of the absolute funniest reactions on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/andswiftruns/status/900935101420249089

Nailed it.

But what do you make of Taylor v.6? Comments to us over @MTVUK way, please.

