Taylor Swift Emerges From Her Hiding Place With A Super Cute Video Message

Because Taylor LOVES basketball.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:06

Taylor Swift may be laying all kinds of low at the moment, but that doesn’t mean she’s not got time to film a quick congratulatory message for her fave basketball player.

The Shake It Off singer recorded her speech to be played during the NBA Awards for Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Russell Westbrook, who is appaz quite the fan.

“I was the one who taught you how to play basketball…I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset and you said ‘You just have to shake it off.’ And I had an idea…” Taylor joked.

She added, “So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers!”

Taylor later admits that the two have never actually met, but she sends a hug anyways. 

But for us non basketball fans this is still all very exciting, seeing as Taylor has barely been seen in public in recent months. 

Just hurry up with that album already, babes.

