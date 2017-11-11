Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Took Time Away From Fame In Emosh New Poem

Saturday, November 11, 2017

When Taylor Swift released her sixth album, Reputation, the internet went crazy examining the meaning of the lyrics. Now the dust has settled (a little) people are paying attention to the CD packaging for a very important reason.

Collaborating with US store Target, Taylor has released two special edition versions of Reputation which contain collector’s edition magazines, artwork, handwritten lyrics and poetry written by Tay. 

One poem addresses the reasons why Taylor basically disappeared from both public life and social media before her big comeback in August when she released Look What You Made Me Do. 

Why She Disappeared is genuinely heartbreaking to read, and seems to contain references to everything from Taylor's love life to the celebrity feuds she’s been involved in. 

“When she fell, she fell apart / Cracked her bones on the pavement she once decorated / As a child with sidewalk chalk,” the poem begins. 

“When she crashed, her clothes disintegrated and blew away / With the winds that took all of her fair-weather friends,” Taylor writes.

“When she lay there on the ground / She dreamed of time machines and revenge,” the poem goes on, adding, “And a love that was really something / Not just the idea of something.”

Someone please give Taylor a great big hug. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

