Taylor Swift Fans Are Dragging Shawn Mendes For Laughing At John Mayer’s Joke

Taylor Swift fans are currently dragging Shawn Mendes after he laughed along to a joke John Mayer made about her track, ‘Lover’.

The singer – who famously dated Taylor in 2010 – was hosting his Current Mood Instagram Live talk show alongside Shawn when the pair began discussing the lyrics for the title track of her new album.

Getty

John said that he loves the song but gets “a little chuckle” out of the part when she’s talking about festive decorations. The line itself reads: “We can leave the Christmas lights up till January.”

In the video, he argues that “everyone” leaves their Christmas lights up until January, which prompted Shawn to start laughing.

Getty

John then suggested this alternate verse: “We can keep the Christmas lights up till January. And then about January 5th, we’ll take the lights down. And then we’ll put ’em in a box and we’ll label that box Christmas Lights. Yeah, we’ll put ’em in the attic until next December.”

Even though plenty of fans have pointed out that this was a simple joke, others have called Shawn out for playing along with the comments: “Is this Shawn showing his true colors or something because yikes,” one person said.

Is this Shawn showing his true colors or something because yikes — 𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓳𝓮𝓷𝓰 𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓹 𝓼𝔀𝓲𝓯𝓽 ♚ (@tsarahagst) November 18, 2019

Another stood up for him with the remark: “I love shawn taylor and john and I don’t see anything wrong with this at all but ok”

