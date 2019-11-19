Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Are Dragging Shawn Mendes For Laughing At John Mayer’s Joke

Some people are mad at him

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 09:42

Taylor Swift fans are currently dragging Shawn Mendes after he laughed along to a joke John Mayer made about her track, ‘Lover’.

The singer – who famously dated Taylor in 2010 – was hosting his Current Mood Instagram Live talk show alongside Shawn when the pair began discussing the lyrics for the title track of her new album.

Getty

John said that he loves the song but gets “a little chuckle” out of the part when she’s talking about festive decorations. The line itself reads: “We can leave the Christmas lights up till January.”

In the video, he argues that “everyone” leaves their Christmas lights up until January, which prompted Shawn to start laughing.

Getty

John then suggested this alternate verse: “We can keep the Christmas lights up till January. And then about January 5th, we’ll take the lights down. And then we’ll put ’em in a box and we’ll label that box Christmas Lights. Yeah, we’ll put ’em in the attic until next December.” 

Even though plenty of fans have pointed out that this was a simple joke, others have called Shawn out for playing along with the comments: “Is this Shawn showing his true colors or something because yikes,” one person said. 

Another stood up for him with the remark: “I love shawn taylor and john and I don’t see anything wrong with this at all but ok”

What do you think?

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Alexis Ren Gushes About Her Relationship With Noah Centineo For The First Time
Taylor Swift Fans Are Dragging Shawn Mendes For Laughing At John Mayer’s Joke
Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads
Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram
Bella Hadid Reveals She Used To Feel Guilty For Having Depression As A Model
Vicky Pattison Claps Back At A Fan Who Hinted She Stages Her Instagram Posts
Camila Cabello Just Revealed The Inspirational Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo
YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Responds To Remarks About Her “Different Looking” Face
Bella Thorne Opens Up About The Benefits Of Being In A Polyamorous Relationship
Shane Dawson Explains Why He Didn’t Include The James Charles Drama In His Series
Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson
Get To Know - Everyone You Know
Get To Know: Everyone You Know
Justin Bieber Shares The First Glimpse At His Upcoming Animated Movie Cupid
YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female
Twitter Have Started Writing A Diss Track For Drake After He Was Booed Off Stage
Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian’s Backyard
A Mash-Up Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ And Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Has Gone Viral
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Had An Awkward Moment At The People’s Choice Awards

More From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Are Dragging Shawn Mendes For Laughing At John Mayer’s Joke
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Supported Her Through Justin Bieber Drama
Hailey Bieber Got Into A Feud With A Fan Over Claims Justin Mocked Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift - “You Need to Calm Down” & “Lover” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Taylor Swift - Lover - Music Video
Taylor Swift
Lover
Taylor Swift Had The Most Iconic Response To Those ‘Drunk Taylor’ Memes
Ariana Grande
2019 VMAs: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations!
Is This Why Ariana Grande Hasn’t Commented On The Scooter Braun Drama?
Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down - Music Video
Taylor Swift
You Need To Calm Down

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads
Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Taylor Swift Fans Are Dragging Shawn Mendes For Laughing At John Mayer’s Joke
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Alexis Ren Gushes About Her Relationship With Noah Centineo For The First Time
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Bella Thorne Opens Up About The Benefits Of Being In A Polyamorous Relationship
Camila Cabello Just Revealed The Inspirational Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother