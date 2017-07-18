Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Are Reclaiming Snake Day A Year After Feud With Kim Kardashian

The term is being embraced.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 09:57

Forget the fact that Taylor Swift was rumoured to have been carried out her hotel in an actual suitcase in the most batshit rumour of 2017 so far (she wasn't, by the way), it's also been exactly a year since that feud with Kim Kardashian first kicked off.

Cast your minds back to July 17th in 2016 - a day that will go down in cultural history as the time those fateful Snapchat videos first the web and Taylor was in store of hundreds of thousands of snake emojis muddying her Instagram page. What a moment.

[Getty]

While there were plenty of people who turned their back on Tay, a group of hardcore Swifties stuck by her side, and have now decided to reclaim the 'snake day' anniversary with a series of hilarious memes. Here's a selection of the best.

Forget the unfortunate dismantling of the A-list squad, Taylor's clearly still got a whole group of fans ready to defend her honour. 

Taylor Swift Fans Are Reclaiming Snake Day A Year After Feud With Kim Kardashian

