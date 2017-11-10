Taylor Swift Fans React To 'Reputation' On Release Day
The anticipated follow-up to '1989' finally dropped today...
After three months of waiting, Taylor Swift's sixth album Reputation is out today.
It's easily the most-talked about album of the year after she launched the campaign with 'Look What You Made Me Do', the revengeful pop banger that took aim at Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West and broke streaming records and video records with its insanely epic visual.
Since then we've got the second single '...Ready For It?' and two other songs 'Gorgeous' and 'Call It What You Want' and now there's 11 (!) new songs for us to obsess over today.
Warning: Reputation is not available to stream for the first week (at least) so if you want to listen then you have to buy.
As nobody really buys music in the year 2017, we know how much of a commitment that £11.99 iTunes purchase is so we thought we'd share some fan reactions to help you make up your mind first.
Early reviews are going nuts over the production and Taylor's confessional lyrics, highlighting 'End Game' - the Ed Sheeran and Future collaboration - and 'Delicate' as stand-out tracks, while 'New Year's Day' is a quick fan favourite.
The superstar's more bass-heavy sound is also proving a big hit with fans who are already crying out for Reputation-only club nights. Can you imagine?!
Taylor Swift is the most-nominated artist at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, which airs live from London this Sunday (November 12th) on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134) and MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310).
The biggest show of the year - hosted by Rita Ora - will also be streaming on MTVEMA.com, so you can't miss it!
Words: Ross McNeilage
