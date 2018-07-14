Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Had The Best Reaction After Two Fans Got Engaged At Her Meet And Greet

This is not what anyone was expecting

Sunday, July 15, 2018 - 12:08

Taylor Swift was caught completely off guard when two fans got engaged right beneath her nose during a meet and greet in Philadelphia.

The singer shared several adorable shots of the moment the now groom-to-be got down on one knee just as he and his girlfriend were about to take a few meet and greet pictures with her. 

"They walk into the meet and greet and he says 'We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour' and then.....😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 #thirdwheel," she wrote.

Because a bunch of Swifties are now massively invested in their relationship, the future groom took to Twitter to open up about exactly why he popped the question at that time and how Taylor Swift has always been influential in their romance.

“Our love story started at a RED TOUR show in Philadelphia back in 2013. Taylor Swift is a huge part of our relationship. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there!” he wrote.

As for what the 28-year-old said in the moments directly following the proposal, he revealed that Taylor called him "a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!”

Apparently so.

All in all, this is lining up very nicely for Taylor to put on a surprise performance of ‘Love Story’ just as the pair exchange their vows in church. Too much of a dream?

