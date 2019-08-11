Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Had The Most Iconic Response To Those ‘Drunk Taylor’ Memes

Taylor Swift has officially given her approval to those ‘Drunk Taylor’ memes that have been circulating online over the past few days.

ICYMI, the singer threw a party on August 10th that included a bunch of celebrity pals from her latest music video ‘You Need To Calm Down.’ 

Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS. 😆🍾👍👏

Laverne Cox, Hannah Hart and Hayley Kiyoko were all pictured at the event and it looked like everyone involved had a magical time.

Especially Taylor.

It didn’t long until fans were sharing footage of her dancing and singing along to her own songs, flicking her hair, and generally living her best life. Thus, the #DrunkTaylor meme was born and the internet hasn’t looked back.

“Drunk Taylor Swift is literally me when I’m drunk and Taylor Swift comes on at the bar,” one person wrote, as another fan created an entire chart of drunkdom with pictures of Taylor looking progressively hazy AF throughout the night.

Proving that she’s forever down to poke a bit of fun at herself, Taylor took to Instagram to share some pictures from the night and even added a caption acknowledging her newfound meme status. 

"Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me – and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS."

This is exactly the kind of energy we love and respect from TS. 

