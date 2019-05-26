Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Had The Perfect Response When Asked About Her Pregnancy Plans

Look what we made her do

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 10:46

Taylor Swift has dealt with her fair share of awkward interview questions in the past and has once again found the perfect way to shut down a sexist remark within seconds of it leaving the interviewer’s mouth.

The singer was speaking to a reporter from Deutsche Presse-Agentur when he asked whether her upcoming 30th birthday would mark a “turning point” in her relationship with Joe Alwyn and if she wanted to become a mother soon.

Getty

According to a fan Twitter account that translated her quotes, Taylor responded: “I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that question now.”

She did point out that the last decade of her life has taught her many valuable lessons: “I hear others say that in your 30s you don't have as much stress and fear in life as in your 20s.

“I can connect to this observation, that we're in our 20s looking to gain experience, try ourselves, fail, make mistakes. I definitely plan to try and fail at things in my 30s too. But I imagine in our 30s we feel a little better about who we are.”

She added: “The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happening. Hopefully that will be so!”

Tumblr

Taylor and Joe have been dating since 2016, with an insider telling People that the actor has “zero interest” in being a celebrity and enjoys keeping their relationship on the DL.

