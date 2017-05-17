Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'

Taylor Swift is finally back in the headlines, but alas it’s not because she’s finally gracing us with new music. WHERE’S THAT ALBUM TAYLOR, HUH?

Anyway, the reason we mention her name is because she’s only gone and got herself a brand new boyfriend! Only he isn’t new at all, because according to The Sun they’ve actually been dating for ages.

So really we’re just letting you know that Taylor is currently in a relationship, and apparently you can still call it that despite them having not posed on a rock or walked through an airport together yet.

But that might be because he’s not her usual A-list choice, but instead 26-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn who is a bit of a rising star. Quick fact file for you: He's been in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, The Sense Of An Ending and stars in forthcoming film The Favourite with the likes of Emma Stone and Nick Hoult.

"This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship – the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time,” a source told the newspaper.

“After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private.”

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

Well yes, it’s safe to say that Taylor’s last relationship with Tom Hiddleston was a bit of a rollercoaster for all involved, so it’s always handy if you can learn from your mistakes.

