Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Taylor Swift has just dropped yet another incredible music video, but not everyone’s a fan of the vid for new track Ready For It.

We seriously don’t get why people have a problem, but apparently Taylor’s nude bodysuit is a big issue for some.

But as we know, Tay’s all over social media all the time (seriously, how does she even find the time to make ‘controversial’ music videos?), and so of course she’s reacted to the online criticism in the best possible way.

“It truly warms my heart that ppl had so much to say about this bodysuit 😂,” she’s captioned a picture of herself in said bodysuit on her Instagram Stories.

Loving the mock concerned face there too, Taylor.

But seriously though, the bodysuit doesn’t even make her look all that naked! What's the big deal?

