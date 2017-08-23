Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

But what exactly does a new image MEAN?!

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 10:26

Taylor Swift’s new music is so close we can almost taste it, but according to Us Weekly it’s not actually going to sound anything like we’ve heard before.

Though that’s not exactly a surprise, what with each TS album cycle traditionally bringing with it a new look, sound and celebrity following.

“The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again," a source told the publication. Erm, we can’t help but think that sounds like something else?

"it doesn't sound like anything she's done before," another source said. "It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."

Getty/John Shearer/LP5

So we’re assuming this will be her brass band attempt? 

All of this comes after Taylor started teasing her new music via the medium of snake gifs earlier this week, with it reported that she’ll be releasing something on Friday with a potential surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs on Sunday.

Either way we’ll be tuning in to MTV at 9pm on Monday 28 August to catch the full show and all of the potential surprises!

