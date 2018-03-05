Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is Releasing the Delicate Music Video This Sunday

We can't wait to see this...

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 18:05

Taylor Swift has been a little bit quiet as of late. The 'You Belong With Me' superstar may have topped the charts and broken records with her sixth studio album reputation but, in spite of them, she's chosen to take a step back from the limelight this era.

Thankfully, she's still releasing amazing music videos and yesterday she confirmed that the 'Delicate' visual is out this week.

WATCH TAYLOR'S EPIC 'END GAME' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I wanna be your end game
I wanna be your first string
I wanna be your A-Team
I wanna be your end game, end game

Big reputation, big reputation
Oh, you and me, we got big reputations
Ah, and you heard about me
Oh, I got some big enemies (Yeah)

Big reputation, big reputation
Oh, you and me would be a big conversation
Ah, and I heard about you (Yah)
Oh, you like the bad ones, too

You so dope, don't overdose, I'm so stoked, I need a toast
We do the most, I'm in the Ghost like I'm whippin' a boat
I got a reputation, girl, that don't precede me (Yah)
I'm a call away whenever you need me (Yeah)

I'm in a G5 (yeah), come to the A-Side (Yeah)
I got a bad boy persona, that's what they like (What they like)
You love it, I love it, too, 'cause you my type (You my type)
You hold me down and I protect you with my life

I don't wanna touch you, I don't wanna be
Just another ex-love you don't wanna see
I don't wanna miss you (I don't wanna miss you)
Like the other girls do

I don't wanna hurt you, I just wanna be
Drinking on a beach with you all over me
I know what they all say (I know what they all say)
But I ain't tryna play

I wanna be your end game (End game)
I wanna be your first string (First string)
I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)
I wanna be your end game, end game

Now well, when I was young, we connected
When we were little bit older, both sprung
I got issues and chips on both of my shoulders
Reputation precedes me and rumors are knee-deep
The truth is, it's easier to ignore it, believe me

Even when we'd argue, we'd not do it for long
And you understand the good and bad end up in a song
For all your beautiful traits and the way you do it with ease
For all my flaws, paranoia and insecurities

I've made mistakes and made some choices, that's hard to deny
After the storm, something was born on the 4th of July
I've passed days without fun, this end game is the one
With four words on the tip of my tongue, I'll never say it

I don't wanna touch you, I don't wanna be
Just another ex love you don't wanna see
I don't wanna miss you (I don't wanna miss you)
Like the other girls do

I don't wanna hurt you, I just wanna be
Drinking on a beach with you all over me
I know what they all say, yeah
But I ain't tryna play

I wanna be your end game (End game)
I wanna be your first string (I wanna be your first string)
I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)
I wanna be your end game, end game

Big reputation, big reputation
Oh, you and me, we got big reputations
Ah, and you heard about me
Oh, I got some big enemies

Hey, big reputation, big reputation
Oh, you and me would be a big conversation
Ah, and I heard about you
Oh, you like the bad ones, too

I hit you like bang, we tried to forget it, but we just couldn't
And I bury hatchets, but I keep maps of where I put 'em
Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy
I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me

And I can't let you go, your hand prints on my soul
It's like your eyes are liquor, it's like your body is gold
You've been calling my bluff on all my usual tricks
So here's a truth from my red lips

I wanna be your end game (End game)
I wanna be your first string (Me and you)
I wanna be your A-Team (Be your A-Team)
I wanna be your end game, end game

I wanna be your end game (End game)
I wanna be your first string (First string)
I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)
I wanna be your end game, end game
Writer(s): Nayvadius Wilburn, Edward Christopher Sheeran, Max Martin, Taylor Swift, Johan Karl Schuster Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES SWIFTIES. 'DELICATE' IS HAPPENING AND WE ARE ABOUT TO GET A BRAND NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR IT.

US radio stations confirmed last week that 'Delicate' is the next single off of Taylor's Number 1 album reputation and on Monday Taylor revealed that the 'Delicate' visual will get its exclusive world premiere at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this Sunday.

The 'Shake It Off' singer posted a video with the announcement on her Instagram and we are super excited to see it.

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

As soon as Taylor released reputation last year, 'Delicate' immediately established itself as a fan favourite and a streaming hit. Since it came out, it has racked up an impressive 32 million streams on Spotify and we have no doubt that that could triple.

The midtempo cut is a stunning hit about loving someone flaws and all written by Taylor, Max Martin and Shellback.

We cannot wait to see how Taylor brings the single to life in a music video. This could be one one of her best yet.

Getty Images

The 'Delicate' visual has been directed by Taylor's longterm collaborator Joseph Khan.

Fingers crossed that it's as incredible as 'Blank Space', 'Bad Blood' and 'End Game'.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Who Is Charlotte Hughes? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid And More Fashion Month AW18 Inspo You Need In Your Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts
Ratchet &amp; Clank
Here's How To Get A Cheap PlayStation Plus Subscription
Cardi B
Cardi B Opens Up About Meeting Her Idol Madonna on Instragram
Tomb Raider
Alicia Vikander Admits There Is A Lack Of Women In Tomb Raider
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm - Farewell
New Life Is Strange Is Out Today! Here's What You Need To Know
Ally Brooke
Ally Brooke Performs Stunning Rendition of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Normani and Khalid by Dennis Leupold
Normani and Khalid’s ‘Love Lies’ Has Already Hit 100,000 Shazams
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Wearing Makeup And More Stuff You Can Do And Still Be A Feminist
Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer

More From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans defend her comments about 2017 being a good year
Taylor Swift Is Releasing the Delicate Music Video This Sunday
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Victoria's Secret Model Throws Shade At Taylor Swift In The Least Subtle Way Possible
Including Kim Kardashian And Chrissy Teigen: 8 Iconic Celebrity Friendships That Have Stood The Test Of Time
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Appears to Be Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Taylor Swift Fans Target Karlie Kloss After She Was Pictured Hanging Out With Katy Perry
Taylor Swift Is The Reason Ed Sheeran’s Relationship With His Fiancée Ever Happened
Kim Kardashian Just Sent A Shady AF Valentine’s Day Gift To Taylor Swift
2018 Music Videos - January
Dua Lipa
2018 Music Videos: Best Of January's Releases
Taylor Swift Did The Sweetest Thing For This Couple On Their Wedding Day
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reveals Taylor Swift’s Fave ‘Camila’ Songs

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts