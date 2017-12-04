Taylor Swift Is Unrecognisably Gorgeous On British Vogue Cover
The 'End Game' singer is a fashion queen for the first magazine cover of the 'Reputation' era...
Taylor Swift is a cover girl for Vogue once again.
British Vogue has revealed the untouchable superstar graces the cover of its January issue and she almost looks unrecognisable.
The bold cover declares 'Taylor Remade' as editor-in-chief Edward Enninful aimed to "transform America’s most fascinating sweetheart" in the stunning editorial.
With both Vogue and Swift going through periods of reinvention - new editor-in-chief, Old Taylor being dead - the cover shoot is an adventurous collaboration.
Fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott captured the 'Gorgeous' singer for the 12-page spread after shooting her reputation artwork, and Taylor gave an emotional thank you on Instagram about her latest Vogue shoot.
"Thank you @edward_enninfuland @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set," she said. It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people."
This marks the second time Taylor has covered British Vogue and the first magazine cover of the reputation era, after a very top-secret campaign that saw the superstar in charge of everything we saw.
Since the album dropped last month, she has returned to the spotlight by performing on several late-night shows and most recently as the headliner of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in the U.S.
This weekend she'll give her first UK performance of 2017 when she takes to the stage at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday (December 10th) alongside BFF Ed Sheeran.
The pair performed their new collaboration - and third reputation single - 'End Game' at the Jingle Bell Ball, so fans attending the Jingle Bell Ball should prepare accordingly for a similar performance.
Swift's set should give fans an idea of what to expect at the Reputation Stadium Tour next summer, which will visit the UK and Ireland in June.
Words: Ross McNeilage
