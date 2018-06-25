Taylor Swift Is Upping Her Girl Squad Game By Adding Adele And JK Rowling To Its Ranks

Taylor Swift is known for her girl squad, with babes such as Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss being besties with the singer.

But now, she’s winning. At her London Wembley gig she took pictures backstage with Adele and JK Rowling – two British icons. And we’re obsessed.

Taylor obvs couldn’t resist taking photos with both Adele and JK Rowling (who could?) and she posted them both on Instagram with the caption: “I’m so grateful for these women, for the words they’ve written and the worlds they’ve created through their art.. so stoked to have you at the show in London @adele and JK. Always [sic].”

If this now means that they’re both officially a part of the T-Swift girl squad, we’re starting a campaign to join.

And the Harry Potter author and ‘Hello’ singer weren’t the only big celebs to hang out with Taylor at the gig. The ‘…Ready for It?’ singer also brought ex-one direction member Niall Horan on stage to perform his hit ‘Slow Hands’, and yes it was incred.

Getty

But the best news is, according to The Sun, Adele is apparently back on the scene penning songs for her next album, which in all honesty, can’t come quick enough, but it’s looking likely that the release date will be around December 2019.

That’s okay though, we’ll wait.