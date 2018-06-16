Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour

The old Taylor *can* come to the phone right now.

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 12:38

Everyone knows that Taylor Swift has an intense love for the number thirteen which is why nobody should’ve been too surprised that she decided to do something special on the thirteenth date of her Reputation tour.

For a bit of background information, the singer went through an incredible phase back in 2009 when she’d head out on stage with her favourite number inked across her right hand.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

Deciding it was about time she brought this old tradition back from the dead, the 28-year-old entrusted mum Andrea to pull out a sharpie pen and recreate how the design used to look.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, Taylor documented the moment she relived the tradition from her Speak Now era: "We have an artist at work. She hasn’t done it since, I think, mid-2009. 

13th show so I had to bring it back 1️⃣3️⃣🍀

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

She added: “So, considering the time you’ve taken away from the craft, you’ve really just jumped right back in and excelling."

Fans were naturally loving the throwback moment, with one person responding: “IM NOT CRYING YOU ARE. JSISNSKSKS @taylorswift13 AND A 13. The old Taylor is very much alive,” as another said: "I know Beyoncé just dropped an album but @taylorswift13 just put a 13 on her hand.”

The number wasn’t the only notable part about Taylor’s performance in Croke Park, Dublin as it was recently announced that she’s the first female artist to ever play the stadium for a second time.

NBD.

 

