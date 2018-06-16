Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour

Everyone knows that Taylor Swift has an intense love for the number thirteen which is why nobody should’ve been too surprised that she decided to do something special on the thirteenth date of her Reputation tour.

For a bit of background information, the singer went through an incredible phase back in 2009 when she’d head out on stage with her favourite number inked across her right hand.

Deciding it was about time she brought this old tradition back from the dead, the 28-year-old entrusted mum Andrea to pull out a sharpie pen and recreate how the design used to look.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, Taylor documented the moment she relived the tradition from her Speak Now era: "We have an artist at work. She hasn’t done it since, I think, mid-2009.

She added: “So, considering the time you’ve taken away from the craft, you’ve really just jumped right back in and excelling."

Fans were naturally loving the throwback moment, with one person responding: “IM NOT CRYING YOU ARE. JSISNSKSKS @taylorswift13 AND A 13. The old Taylor is very much alive,” as another said: "I know Beyoncé just dropped an album but @taylorswift13 just put a 13 on her hand.”

Me: Taylor Swift wrote the #13 on her hand & she hasn't done that in YEARS. Andrea was so proud of how it turned out because it had been so long. She always says she'll never change but she'll never stay the same & SHES RIGHT. 😭😭😭

can you believe that before Taylor swift existed 13 was just a number. in fact in was an unlucky number. People looked down on the number 13, it was unused, untrusted and shunned, and Taylor Alison swift bless her heart changed its whole entire reputation? Ugh her mind — crystal ☾ | london night 2 (@swiftistrouble) June 17, 2018

I know Beyoncé just dropped an album but @taylorswift13 just put a 13 on her hand. — ANNELISE HUGGED TAYLOR ✨✨✨ (@islandbreezeee) June 16, 2018

The number wasn’t the only notable part about Taylor’s performance in Croke Park, Dublin as it was recently announced that she’s the first female artist to ever play the stadium for a second time.

NBD.