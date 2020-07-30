Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show

"If you don't send me the recipe, we're going to have words."

Friday, August 21, 2020 - 10:14

Taylor Swift made a surprise cameo in Selena Gomez’s new cooking show and she couldn’t have been a more encouraging friend.

The HBO Max series, called Selena + Chef, features acclaimed chef Roy Choi teaching Sel the ropes on how to cook a range of dishes. Selena couldn’t resist FaceTiming BFF Taylor to prove how much she’s learned, with one fan uploading the clip online.

Who’s ready for what’s cooking (burning?) -new episodes and recipes out today on @hbomax @maxpop

"Dude, look. I wanted to show you,” Selena said, turning the camera on a Korean barbecue Texas breakfast taco, as Taylor replied: "Oh my god, what is that? If you don't send me the recipe, we're going to have words. I want to be served that." 

Taylor added: “I'm very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together is pretty great. I'm really envious. I'm so proud of you. Do you know how long I've been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?"

Getty

In a statement, Sel credited the "lighthearted" show for boosting her mental health during quarantine.

“I was getting definitely down. I know that there is a lot going on—and of course there's more important things going on—but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile,” she said.

Things I’ve been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons 🥰

This comes amid speculation Selena’s landed a role in upcoming horror movie Scream 5. 

Confirmed castmembers, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega, have all followed Selena online, with Courteney even commenting: “Can’t wait to meet you,” on one of Sel’s recent Instagram posts.

What do you make of the rumours?

