Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Just Made The Most Gorgeous Bridesmaid At Her BFF’s Wedding

The chart topper was an extra special guest at Abigail Anderson's wedding

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 13:44

It would take a brave friend to ask an A List superstar to be a bridesmaid.

But Taylor Swift’s high school BFF asked the chart topping star to play a key role during her wedding on Saturday.

Getty

Dressed in a gorgeous off-white gown, Abigail Anderson stunned for her big day at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

However she risked being upstaged by Taylor, who followed behind the bride in a eye-grabbing deep red dress.

Looking in to the future as a married woman like...😍👰🏼 #cheerstotheluciers

A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on

A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on

Photos from the big day have been splashed across news websites showing the 27-year-old pop star dutifully holding up Abigail’s wedding dress as part of her rols as birdesmaid.

The two have been firm friends since high school – with The Swift dedicating her 2009 hit Fifteen to their freshman year.

Abigail has also accompanied Taylor to awards ceremonies in the past including the 2015 Grammys.

Feeling so loved on this 27th birthday of mine 🎈#theyeariofficiallystopcounting #twentysomething

A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on

A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on

Abs tied-the-knot to photographer and musician Matt Lucier with the big day looking incredibly elegant.

Meanwhile Taylor’s latest single Look What You Made Me Do topped the UK single chart on Friday – and on Sunday she released her next track called Ready For It? from her forthcoming album, Reputation.

WATCH! 7 Celeb Exes Who Had Social Media Beef After Their Split

