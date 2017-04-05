Taylor Swift Just Made The Most Gorgeous Bridesmaid At Her BFF’s Wedding

It would take a brave friend to ask an A List superstar to be a bridesmaid.

But Taylor Swift’s high school BFF asked the chart topping star to play a key role during her wedding on Saturday.

Getty

Dressed in a gorgeous off-white gown, Abigail Anderson stunned for her big day at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

However she risked being upstaged by Taylor, who followed behind the bride in a eye-grabbing deep red dress.

Photos from the big day have been splashed across news websites showing the 27-year-old pop star dutifully holding up Abigail’s wedding dress as part of her rols as birdesmaid.

The two have been firm friends since high school – with The Swift dedicating her 2009 hit Fifteen to their freshman year.

Abigail has also accompanied Taylor to awards ceremonies in the past including the 2015 Grammys.

Abs tied-the-knot to photographer and musician Matt Lucier with the big day looking incredibly elegant.

Meanwhile Taylor’s latest single Look What You Made Me Do topped the UK single chart on Friday – and on Sunday she released her next track called Ready For It? from her forthcoming album, Reputation.

