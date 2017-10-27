Taylor Swift Kills Her Reputation In Epic '...Ready For It?' Video
Her middle-of-the-night dreams seem more like night terrors to us...
We were not ready.
Taylor Swift has unleashed her latest ultra-expensive, high-concept music video, this time for the electro-banger '...Ready For It?', and she might just have topped her last one.
She ditches the high-glam style of 'Look What You Made Me Do' for something much more The Matrix inspired as two cyborg Taylors battle it out in the mini sci-fi epic.
'Dark Taylor' dominates most of the video, storming through crowds of aliens and evil mutants to find 'White Taylor', a cyborg locked in a huge box inside a warehouse.
At first it seems like the cyborg might be a clone but it turns out to be the real Taylor, who builds up armour on her white horse to defeat the 'Dark Taylor' that turns out to be her reputation.
It's not an easy battle but real Taylor doesn't give up, ultimately destroying the box she's been put in and emerging as the curly-haired girl with a tear falling down her cheek.
Elaborate? Of course! That's what pop music videos should be, and Taylor has met her match with director Joseph Kahn.
'...Ready For It?' is the second single from her upcoming album Reputation while another song 'Gorgeous' is thought to be a promotional song, although we wouldn't be surprised if she drops a video for that too.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'BAD BLOOD' VIDEO BELOW
