Taylor Swift Makes An Epic UK Return At Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball

The 'End Game' singer gave Swifties a taste of what to expect from the Reputation Stadium Tour...

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 10:04

Taylor Swift shut down Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball last night with a surprise-filled spectacle.

Making her grand return to the UK for her first performance in over two years, the superstar performed her biggest hits and the most-wanted cuts from reputation.

Fans would have expected to hear 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready For It?' but she surprised them with a rousing rendition of 'Gorgeous', performing it for only the second time ever.

View the lyrics
I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Fred Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

She sounded great as she nailed choreography with her dancing backing singers during the 6-track set, and the major production teased what the Reputation Stadium Tour might look like next year.

The intros for '...Ready For It?' and 'Look What You Made Me Do' caused hysteria in the crowd, with the latter being insanely impressive as a light show built anticipation for Taylor's onstage arrival.

During the set she performed the 1989 singles 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off' and gave a stunning acoustic performance of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', sans Zayn sadly.

Getty Images

The Reputation Stadium Tour will visit the UK and Ireland next summer for a 6-date jaunt in London, Manchester and Dublin, although if you didn't already snatch up tickets then you might need to fork out some extra cash on a secondary ticket side because it sold out pretty quickly.

Last week she performed her new single 'End Game' for the first time ever alongside Ed Sheeran at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, however the BFFs didn't recreate it for their London audience last night.

While some fans might have been hoping for it, we think Taylor absolutely smashed it on her own!

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do' (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Taylor Swift - '...Ready For It?' (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Taylor Swift - 'Gorgeous' - (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Words: Ross McNeilage

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom

Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it? (Oh)
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Taylor Swift To Selena Gomez: Celebrities Who Have Dated Their Best Friend's Ex Partner | MTV Celeb

