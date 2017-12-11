Taylor Swift Makes An Epic UK Return At Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball
The 'End Game' singer gave Swifties a taste of what to expect from the Reputation Stadium Tour...
Taylor Swift shut down Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball last night with a surprise-filled spectacle.
Making her grand return to the UK for her first performance in over two years, the superstar performed her biggest hits and the most-wanted cuts from reputation.
Fans would have expected to hear 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready For It?' but she surprised them with a rousing rendition of 'Gorgeous', performing it for only the second time ever.
She sounded great as she nailed choreography with her dancing backing singers during the 6-track set, and the major production teased what the Reputation Stadium Tour might look like next year.
The intros for '...Ready For It?' and 'Look What You Made Me Do' caused hysteria in the crowd, with the latter being insanely impressive as a light show built anticipation for Taylor's onstage arrival.
During the set she performed the 1989 singles 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off' and gave a stunning acoustic performance of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', sans Zayn sadly.
The Reputation Stadium Tour will visit the UK and Ireland next summer for a 6-date jaunt in London, Manchester and Dublin, although if you didn't already snatch up tickets then you might need to fork out some extra cash on a secondary ticket side because it sold out pretty quickly.
Last week she performed her new single 'End Game' for the first time ever alongside Ed Sheeran at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, however the BFFs didn't recreate it for their London audience last night.
While some fans might have been hoping for it, we think Taylor absolutely smashed it on her own!
Words: Ross McNeilage
