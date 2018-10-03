Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Meets The Autistic Boy Who She Helped Get A Service Dog

After donating $10,000. What a babe.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 14:51

There are many reasons to love Taylor Swift. This one has to top them all though, as the Grammy winner met with 8-year-old Swiftie Jacob Hill over the weekend during the Houston leg of her Reputation Stadium Tour. 

Jacob has autism and received a $10,000 donation from Taylor in order to help him get his service dog, Reid.

Facebook/Allison Hill

Not only did the singer donate to make sure Jacob can live his day-to-day life as well as he deserves, she also invited him to her Houston concert on Saturday and provided the him and his family with backstage passes.

"Taylor Swift donated $10,000 towards my son's service dog. She gave us front row seats and backstage passes to her concert this past weekend," Jacob's mom Allison Hill wrote on the Autism Speaks Facebook page.

"Taylor Swift was so kind. She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob."

"She didn't see my son's disability she just saw him," Allison's post continues. "She got down on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and that she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on.”

Facebook/Allison Hill

“He grabbed her face and pulled her hair back and said 'Hi Taylor!' which was something we were working on all week, but didn't know if he would be able to say it." We’re not crying, you are.

Allison then continued to describe the singer as “very gracious” and hailed her for being an “autism advocate.”

It looks like Taylor no longer has to worry about her reputation. We stan.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She Told Them She Was Pregnant – Exclusive
Headie One at MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Watch Headie One's Bangin' Performance Of 'Tracksuit Love'
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Launching Skincare?
Che Lingo
Get To Know: Che Lingo
Allison Hill and her autistic son, Jacob Hill, attended Taylor Swift&#039;s Houston concert.
Taylor Swift Meets The Autistic Boy Who She Helped Get A Service Dog
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei
California Mid-State Fair featuring Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato’s Sister Shares An Update On Her Recovery
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Gave Her $1 Million To Say No To A Fashion Deal
Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose
Kim Kardashian And Ruby Rose Are The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For
Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Ongoing Experience Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Shawn Mendes Was Asked If He'd Perform At Ex Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Wedding
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs who have the craziest prenups
From Kim Kardashian To Beyoncé : 8 Of The Craziest Celebrity Prenups
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Back At It With The Instagram Trolling

More From Taylor Swift

Allison Hill and her autistic son, Jacob Hill, attended Taylor Swift&#039;s Houston concert.
Taylor Swift Meets The Autistic Boy Who She Helped Get A Service Dog
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attending the premiere of The Favourite in New York City.
Taylor Swift Snuck Into Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere For The Favourite
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Taylor Swift Being Like ‘A Big Sister’ To Her
From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About
Joe Alwyn Opens Up About His Relationship With Taylor Swift For The First Time
BTS - IDOL - Music Video
BTS Smash Taylor Swift’s Record For Biggest YouTube Debut Of All Time With 'IDOL'
Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Rihanna
Why is The Bar For Women In Pop Much Higher Than Men?
From Ariana Grande To Taylor Swift: 8 Musicians Who Left Hidden Messages In Their Work
Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Speech On One Year Anniversary Of Sexual Assault Verdict
Joe Alwyn has made his Instagram account public.
Joe Alwyn Has Made His Instagram Public And There’s A Cute AF Nod To Girlfriend Taylor Swift
Shawn Mendes Receives A Glittery Makeover From Taylor Swift And The Results Are Magical
From Lady Gaga To Taylor Swift: 8 Celebrity Women Who Refuse To Be Pitted Against Each Other

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei