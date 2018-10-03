Taylor Swift Meets The Autistic Boy Who She Helped Get A Service Dog

There are many reasons to love Taylor Swift. This one has to top them all though, as the Grammy winner met with 8-year-old Swiftie Jacob Hill over the weekend during the Houston leg of her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Jacob has autism and received a $10,000 donation from Taylor in order to help him get his service dog, Reid.

Facebook/Allison Hill

Not only did the singer donate to make sure Jacob can live his day-to-day life as well as he deserves, she also invited him to her Houston concert on Saturday and provided the him and his family with backstage passes.

"Taylor Swift donated $10,000 towards my son's service dog. She gave us front row seats and backstage passes to her concert this past weekend," Jacob's mom Allison Hill wrote on the Autism Speaks Facebook page.

"Taylor Swift was so kind. She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob."

"She didn't see my son's disability she just saw him," Allison's post continues. "She got down on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and that she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on.”

Facebook/Allison Hill

“He grabbed her face and pulled her hair back and said 'Hi Taylor!' which was something we were working on all week, but didn't know if he would be able to say it." We’re not crying, you are.

Allison then continued to describe the singer as “very gracious” and hailed her for being an “autism advocate.”

It looks like Taylor no longer has to worry about her reputation. We stan.