Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Might Be Keeping 'Reputation' From Streaming Services

The former anti-streaming queen might be up to her old tricks again...

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 17:20

Taylor Swift has a complicated relationship with streaming.

The singer famously refused her blockbuster 1989 album from all streaming services when it was released three years ago and it looks like she's going down the same road for its follow-up, Reputation.

The New York Times have reported that Swift is expected to withhold the new album from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, despite the four singles currently being available to listen to.

"Four executives at major streaming services said they did not expect the album to be made available for streaming, at least at first," NY Times reports.

Taylor has managed to keep almost everything about Reputation a complete mystery - no confimed tracklist, few promo images, no snippets - and that even includes the music industry not knowing how it'll be released this Friday.

While the singer's rep refused to comment, a spokesman for Spotify acknowledged that Swift's latest release 'Call It What You Want' being absent from last week's New Music Friday playlist.

"Our policy is to work with artists and managers who want to work with us to connect with their millions of fans on Spotify," they said. Vague, but it kind of says it all, doesn't it?

Copyright [Getty]

In 2017 it is simply assumed that albums will be available to stream as not many people are running to their local Sainsbury's to grab the CD, although that's what she wants us to do.

Reputation's lead single 'Look What You Made Me Do' broke streaming records when it was released in August, while promotional singles 'Gorgeous' and 'Call It What You Want' have been added to services in the last few weeks.

All signs point to you having to buy Taylor's album when it drops this Friday if you want it that badly, unless she proves us wrong...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO' VIDEO BELOW

