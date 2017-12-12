Taylor Swift Now Has A Diamond-Certified Album
The superstar joins RIAA's elite club as 'Fearless' sells over 10 million copies, while 'Reputation' goes triple platinum...
Taylor Swift is having one helluva birthday week.
On the eve of her 28th birthday, we can report that the pop superstar has joined RIAA's elite club of Diamond-sellers as her sophomore album Fearless hits a major milestone.
The album that gave us 'You Belong With Me' and 'Love Story' has been certified Diamond, an award given to albums or songs that have sold over 10 million copies in America.
For those unfamiliar, this is a very rare feat as only 121 albums in history have been certified Diamond - including Fearless - and she is just the 12th female solo artist to achieve this.
Joining legendary women like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Shania Twain and Adele, this solidifies Taylor's position as one of the most successful artists in history.
And that's not all! Her latest album Reputation has been certified triple platinum just one month after it was released, which is absolutely incredible.
Even fewer artists have more than one Diamond-certified album but we expect Taylor will join that exclusive club very soon as 1989 has also been recognised as 9x platinum.
This is absolutely massive news and we couldn't be happier for the 'Gorgeous' singer.
Congrats, Taylor!
Words: Ross McNeilage
