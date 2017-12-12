Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Now Has A Diamond-Certified Album

The superstar joins RIAA's elite club as 'Fearless' sells over 10 million copies, while 'Reputation' goes triple platinum...

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 10:23

Taylor Swift is having one helluva birthday week.

On the eve of her 28th birthday, we can report that the pop superstar has joined RIAA's elite club of Diamond-sellers as her sophomore album Fearless hits a major milestone.

The album that gave us 'You Belong With Me' and 'Love Story' has been certified Diamond, an award given to albums or songs that have sold over 10 million copies in America.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom

Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it? (Oh)
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

For those unfamiliar, this is a very rare feat as only 121 albums in history have been certified Diamond - including Fearless - and she is just the 12th female solo artist to achieve this.

Joining legendary women like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Shania Twain and Adele, this solidifies Taylor's position as one of the most successful artists in history.

​And that's not all! Her latest album Reputation has been certified triple platinum just one month after it was released, which is absolutely incredible.

Even fewer artists have more than one Diamond-certified album but we expect Taylor will join that exclusive club very soon as 1989 has also been recognised as 9x platinum.

This is absolutely massive news and we couldn't be happier for the 'Gorgeous' singer.

Congrats, Taylor!

Words: Ross McNeilage

View the lyrics
I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Fred Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

