Taylor Swift Pays Touching Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims

Taylor Swift has taken her Reputation tour over to the UK, and her first stop was the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Friday night.

During the show, Tay paid a touching tribute to the victims of the bombing on May 22, 2017 as people were leaving Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena.

"Concerts are supposed to be about innocence, and about joy and about excitement, and what happened just over a year ago in this city was an attempt to steal that innocence," she began her speech.

She added: “Ever since then, you have shown such strength... You’ve shown that you’re never going to let anyone forget about those victims.”

“You have such incredible resilience – to keep dancing, and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy

“I just wanted to say, Manchester, it is such an honour to play for you tonight,” she concluded.

Taylor then then reportedly dedicated an acoustic version of her ballad, "Dancing with Our Hands Tied," to the city, which had the whole room feeling seriously emotional.

Her touching gesture comes just after the one-year anniversary of the attack, which left 22 people dead and more than 500 injured.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer will continue the UK leg of her tour in Dublin's Croke Park from June 15-16 before heading over to Wembley from June 22-23.