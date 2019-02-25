Taylor Swift Performed At This Couple’s Engagement Party And We’re Crying

View the lyrics

This ain't for the best

My reputation's never been worse, so

You must like me for me

We can't make any promises

Now can we babe?

But you can make me a drink



Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?

Phone lights up my nightstand in the black

Come here, you can meet me in the back

Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you

Oh damn, never seen that color blue

Just think of the fun things we could do

‘Cause I like you



This ain't for the best

My reputation's never been worse, so

You must like me for me

Yeah, I want you

We can't make any promises

Now can we babe?

But you can make me a drink



Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you're in my head?

‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it too soon to do this yet?

‘Cause I know that it's delicate



Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?

Isn't it?

Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?

Isn't it delicate?



Third floor on the West Side, me and you

Handsome, you're a mansion with a view

Do the girls back home touch you like I do?

Long night with your hands up in my hair

Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs

Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share

‘Cause I like you



This ain't for the best

My reputation's never been worse, so

You must like me for me

Yeah, I want you

We can't make any promises

Now can we babe?

But you can make me a drink



Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you're in my head?

‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it too soon to do this yet?

‘Cause I know that it's delicate



Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?

Isn't it?

Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?

Isn't it delicate?



Sometimes I wonder, when you sleep

Are you ever dreaming of me?

Sometimes when I look into your eyes

I pretend you're mine, all the damn time



‘Cause I like you

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you're in my head?

‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)

Yeah, I want you

Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it too soon to do this yet?

‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)



‘Cause I like you

Is it cool that I said all that? (Isn't it?)

Is it chill that you're in my head? (Isn't it, isn't it?)

‘Cause I know that it's delicate

Isn't it delicate?

Yeah, I want you

Is it cool that I said all that? (Isn't it?)

Is it too soon to do this yet? (Isn't it, isn't it?)

‘Cause I know that it's delicate

Isn't it delicate?

Writer(s): SANDBERG MARTIN KARL, MAX MARTIN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com