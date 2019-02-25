Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Performed At This Couple’s Engagement Party And We’re Crying

She's the Queen of our hearts.

Claire Rowden
Monday, February 25, 2019 - 15:48

Is there a celebrity that does more for their fans than Taylor Swift?

Whether she’s meeting fans before concerts for free (because she’s just amazing like that), sending fans flowers on their wedding day, or even sending one lucky girl money towards paying off her student loans… she never fails to leave an everlasting impact on her followers.

Now, fresh of her reputation Stadium Tour, Swift decided to stop by two lucky fans' engagement party, and serenaded them in the most romantic way ever.

Check Out Taylor Swift serenading one lucky newly engaged couple:

Alexander Goldschmidt prepared a little surprise for his fiancé, Ross Girard, at their engagement party, and asked Swift if she would come out and serenade them with a song that was important to them and their relationship together. Swift sang ‘King of My Heart’ from her sixth studio album ‘reputation’ to the duo, and it was truly everything.

Alex took to Twitter to thank Swift, writing “I have never felt so overwhelmed with love and exhaustion in my life. Thank you for all the messages. I can’t possibly respond to them all, but know that your love and support means the world to me.

"And holy shit, Taylor Swift is an angel who gives the best gifts.”

We are so happy for the lucky couple and are so jealous that they got their very own performance from THE Taylor Swift on their special day.

