Taylor Swift Performed At This Couple’s Engagement Party And We’re Crying
She's the Queen of our hearts.
Is there a celebrity that does more for their fans than Taylor Swift?
Whether she’s meeting fans before concerts for free (because she’s just amazing like that), sending fans flowers on their wedding day, or even sending one lucky girl money towards paying off her student loans… she never fails to leave an everlasting impact on her followers.
My reputation's never been worse, so
You must like me for me
We can't make any promises
Now can we babe?
But you can make me a drink
Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?
Phone lights up my nightstand in the black
Come here, you can meet me in the back
Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you
Oh damn, never seen that color blue
Just think of the fun things we could do
‘Cause I like you
This ain't for the best
My reputation's never been worse, so
You must like me for me
Yeah, I want you
We can't make any promises
Now can we babe?
But you can make me a drink
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you're in my head?
‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
‘Cause I know that it's delicate
Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?
Isn't it?
Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?
Isn't it delicate?
Third floor on the West Side, me and you
Handsome, you're a mansion with a view
Do the girls back home touch you like I do?
Long night with your hands up in my hair
Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs
Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share
‘Cause I like you
This ain't for the best
My reputation's never been worse, so
You must like me for me
Yeah, I want you
We can't make any promises
Now can we babe?
But you can make me a drink
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you're in my head?
‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
‘Cause I know that it's delicate
Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?
Isn't it?
Isn't it, isn't it, isn't it?
Isn't it delicate?
Sometimes I wonder, when you sleep
Are you ever dreaming of me?
Sometimes when I look into your eyes
I pretend you're mine, all the damn time
‘Cause I like you
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it chill that you're in my head?
‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)
Yeah, I want you
Is it cool that I said all that?
Is it too soon to do this yet?
‘Cause I know that it's delicate (delicate)
‘Cause I like you
Is it cool that I said all that? (Isn't it?)
Is it chill that you're in my head? (Isn't it, isn't it?)
‘Cause I know that it's delicate
Isn't it delicate?
Yeah, I want you
Is it cool that I said all that? (Isn't it?)
Is it too soon to do this yet? (Isn't it, isn't it?)
‘Cause I know that it's delicate
Isn't it delicate?
Now, fresh of her reputation Stadium Tour, Swift decided to stop by two lucky fans' engagement party, and serenaded them in the most romantic way ever.
Check Out Taylor Swift serenading one lucky newly engaged couple:
Alexander Goldschmidt prepared a little surprise for his fiancé, Ross Girard, at their engagement party, and asked Swift if she would come out and serenade them with a song that was important to them and their relationship together. Swift sang ‘King of My Heart’ from her sixth studio album ‘reputation’ to the duo, and it was truly everything.
Alex took to Twitter to thank Swift, writing “I have never felt so overwhelmed with love and exhaustion in my life. Thank you for all the messages. I can’t possibly respond to them all, but know that your love and support means the world to me.
"And holy shit, Taylor Swift is an angel who gives the best gifts.”
We are so happy for the lucky couple and are so jealous that they got their very own performance from THE Taylor Swift on their special day.