Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media

Taylor Swift made headlines this weekend by removing everything from all of her social media pages. Every tweet that she's ever tweeted, every photo that she's ever uploaded to Instagram, every Facebook post that she's ever written - all deleted.

And now she's only gone and posted a mysterious video teaser on all of her pages.

911. THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY. A NEW TAYLOR SWIFT ERA IS UPON US.

The 10 second cip itself is not very clear. Is it a snake? Is it a tail? Is it neither?

Have a look at the intriguing video below and try to work it out yourself.

Regardless of what it may be though, one thing is super clear. Taylor is back.

Not only that but Joseph Kahn, who has directed most of Taylor's recent videos, including 'Blank Space' and 'Bad Blood' just tweeted something that suggests that some form of new Taylor Swift music may be arriving as soon as in 30 minutes time.

YES T6 IS COMING!

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

It is now three years since Taylor released 'Shake It Off'.

We can't wait to hear her next lead single!

