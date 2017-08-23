Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reveals Artwork For New Album ‘Reputation’

The '1989' superstar is back with a vengeance....

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 17:58

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. SWIFT IS BACK!

Taylor Swift has revived her social media to announce her brand new album Reputation.

Being one of the biggest pop stars in the world has its perks, although it also means that everyone has an opinion about who you are.

She has unveiled the epic artwork for the anticipated new album and it appears she is taking complete control of her image.

The ‘Blank Space’ star has hit back at critics and her media persona in her music before but it seems like Reputation will be her most direct clapback so far.

The black-and-white artwork shows the gorgeous singer staring into the camera with slicked back hair and wearing a metal choker, with her name printed out as headlines over and over.

Getty

Reputation will be released on November 10th and the first single will premiere tomorrow night. AHH!

TOMORROW. NEW TAYLOR SWIFT TOMORROW.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Prepare yourselves: this era looks like it’s going to be epic…

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'NEW ROMANTICS' VIDEO BELOW

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

Everything, Everything

Everything, Everything: All The Behind The Scenes Secrets Of Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson’s Chemistry

Taylor Swift Reveals Artwork For New Album ‘Reputation’

James Arthur Talks Working With Ryan Tedder, Rudimental and OneRepublic

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Tells Sarah Harding And Chad Johnson To 'Do It In The Bedroom' In Explosive Row

Kylie Jenner Calls Out Fake Kylie Cosmetics Website

Louis Tomlinson’s Debut Album Is “80% Done” And Might Be Out This Year

The Joker

A Joker Spinoff Movie Is Coming

Taylor Swift's Snake Has A Face And It's Not Katy Perry

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

15 Kickass Zoella Quotes To Get You Motivated For A New Term

Naomi Campbell Slams British Vogue For Its Lack Of Staff Diversity In This Cutting Instagram Post

You Won't Believe How Many Brits Say They Would Consider A Sexual Encounter With A Robot

Jason Derulo Teases His New Single and Discusses His Upcoming Tour

A Definitive Timeline Of Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey's Bumpy Relationship

Kesha and Macklemore Get Together For 'Good Old Days' Duet

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Forum Dedicated To Hating On Her And It's Seriously Cruel

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Opens Up About Secret Battle With Depression

The Kardashians Have Already Replaced Monica Rose With A New Team Of Stylists

Galantis Remix Selena Gomez's 'Fetish' and It's Amazing

More From Taylor Swift

Music

Taylor Swift Reveals Artwork For New Album ‘Reputation’

Music

Taylor Swift's Snake Has A Face And It's Not Katy Perry

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

Katy Perry Just Opened Up About Orlando Bloom Rumours AND A Possible Taylor Swift Reconciliation

Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Album Could Be Called 'Eclipse' And Could They Have A Point?

Music

Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media

Taylor Swift has deleted all her social media posts and fans think a new album is coming
Celebrity

Taylor Swift’s Social Media Accounts Are Now Just A Blank Space

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Denver Company And Makes 'Generous' Donation To Assault Survivors

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Wins Groping Lawsuit Against Radio DJ

Celebrity

Judge Throws Out Radio DJ’s Case Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Testifies In Groping Trial: “He Grabbed My Bare Ass”

Music

Kendrick Lamar Talks Ghostwriting and Taylor Swift/Katy Perry's Beef In New Interview

Trending Articles

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

Celebrity

A Definitive Timeline Of Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey's Bumpy Relationship

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE