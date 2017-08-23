Taylor Swift Reveals Artwork For New Album ‘Reputation’

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. SWIFT IS BACK!

Taylor Swift has revived her social media to announce her brand new album Reputation.

Being one of the biggest pop stars in the world has its perks, although it also means that everyone has an opinion about who you are.

She has unveiled the epic artwork for the anticipated new album and it appears she is taking complete control of her image.

The ‘Blank Space’ star has hit back at critics and her media persona in her music before but it seems like Reputation will be her most direct clapback so far.

The black-and-white artwork shows the gorgeous singer staring into the camera with slicked back hair and wearing a metal choker, with her name printed out as headlines over and over.

Getty

Reputation will be released on November 10th and the first single will premiere tomorrow night. AHH!

TOMORROW. NEW TAYLOR SWIFT TOMORROW.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Prepare yourselves: this era looks like it’s going to be epic…

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'NEW ROMANTICS' VIDEO BELOW