Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reveals The Making Of 'Gorgeous'

Find out the line that didn't make the final cut...

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 17:47

Ever wonder how pop stars write songs?

Lucky for us, Taylor Swift has given the world a glimpse into her songwriting process with a super special 'making of' video showing the evolution of her brilliant new song 'Gorgeous'.

The pop superstar is known for being one of the best lyricists in pop music as she's written every song she's ever released so this is pretty fascinating to watch.

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some
Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (no one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it? Ooh
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
The video is made up of webcam-style videos taken from the first day she started writing 'Gorgeous' until the day she sang it to the producers Max Martin and Shellback for them to get involved and bring their studio magic.

As she comes up with different lyrics throughout and tries out different melodies on the piano and guitar, she reveals a line that didn't make the final version and we really wish it had.

"I've got a boyfriend, he's older than us / I haven't seen him in a couple of months / My reputation precedes both of us."

I mean, is that not a brilliant line? We wonder if it's what inspired the Reputation album title...

'Gorgeous' is the third song to be released from Reputation so far after the record-breaking lead 'Look What You Made Me Do' and the second official single '...Ready For It?'.

We thought we loved the song before but now we are fully obsessed after seeing how she made it out of nothing!

The Making of a Song - "Gorgeous"

Words: Ross McNeilage

I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool
No, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
