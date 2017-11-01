Taylor Swift Reveals The Making Of 'Gorgeous'
Find out the line that didn't make the final cut...
Ever wonder how pop stars write songs?
Lucky for us, Taylor Swift has given the world a glimpse into her songwriting process with a super special 'making of' video showing the evolution of her brilliant new song 'Gorgeous'.
The pop superstar is known for being one of the best lyricists in pop music as she's written every song she's ever released so this is pretty fascinating to watch.
The video is made up of webcam-style videos taken from the first day she started writing 'Gorgeous' until the day she sang it to the producers Max Martin and Shellback for them to get involved and bring their studio magic.
As she comes up with different lyrics throughout and tries out different melodies on the piano and guitar, she reveals a line that didn't make the final version and we really wish it had.
"I've got a boyfriend, he's older than us / I haven't seen him in a couple of months / My reputation precedes both of us."
I mean, is that not a brilliant line? We wonder if it's what inspired the Reputation album title...
'Gorgeous' is the third song to be released from Reputation so far after the record-breaking lead 'Look What You Made Me Do' and the second official single '...Ready For It?'.
We thought we loved the song before but now we are fully obsessed after seeing how she made it out of nothing!
Words: Ross McNeilage
