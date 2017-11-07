Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

We need to see this...

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 12:18

It's no secret that Captial host two of the biggest concerts of the year. 2017's Capital Summertime Ball featured performances by acts including Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Shawn Mendes and this year's Jingle Bell Ball looks set to be just as massive.

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and more will all be performing at the mini-festival.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some
Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (no one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it? Ooh
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT'S TRUE. TAYLOR, RITA AND NIALL WILL ALL BE AT THE JINGLE BELL BALL!

The concerts take place on the 9th and 10th of December and Capital have just revealed that Rita Ora, Jonas Blue, James Arthur, Jax Jones, Yungen, Niall Horan, Major Lazer, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Dua Lipa will perform on the Saturday.

What a brilliant all-star line-up. This could be one of the best Jingle Bell Balls ever.

[Getty]

That's not all though. Sunday's line-up for the festival is equally impressive too.

Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sigala, The Script, Louisa Johnson, James Hype, Matt Terry, The Chainsmokers, Stefflon Don and Liam Payne will all be taking to the stage on the final day of the star-studded event. We can't wait to see them all at the show.

This will be Taylor's first UK gig since she brought the 1989 tour here in 2015.

Getty Images

There will also be one more mystery performer on each day of the ball.

Capital will unveil one tomorrow morning and the other on Thursday.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Britney Spears painting

Britney Spears’ Viral Painting Sells For $10,000 At Vegas Cares Benefit

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Celebrates 'Havana' Becoming Her Highest Charting US Hit to Date

People On Instagram Are Now Carving Tiny Hearts Into Their Eyebrows

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Pokemon Go Raid Battle

Pokemon Go Raids Get HUGE New Bosses

12 Nail Art Looks To Inject Some Colour Into Your All Black Winter Wardrobe

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Cannot Get Over Charlotte Crosby's Geordie Twang When She Says *This* Word

Lady Gaga performs the Joanne World Tour in Montreal, Canada, on November 3, 2017

Lady Gaga Previews New Music As 'Joanne' Follow-Up Rumours Emerge

David Guetta Will Perform At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square!

Tyga Just Called Out Scott Disick For Reportedly Having A Dating Profile

9 MTV Reality TV Stars With A Secret Music Talent, From Holly Hagan And Zahida Allen To Joel Corry And Pauly D

It 2017

This Huge A Lister Wants A Part In The It Sequel

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift’s Official ‘Reputation’ Tracklist Reportedly Leaks

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Prove They Are More Loved Up Than Ever

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Previews Epic ‘Wolves’ Music Video

Shawn Mendes Shows Support For Friend Teddy Geiger’s Transition

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Slates Imogen Anthony And Krystal Dawson's 'Cr*p' Tattoos - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Finally Confirms What The Heck Is Going On With Stephen Bear

More From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift’s Official ‘Reputation’ Tracklist Reportedly Leaks

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Breaks Pre-Order Records

Diplo Has Got Beef With Taylor Swift Once Again

Taylor Swift&#039;s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is the new face of Prada

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Music

New Music Out This Week (3rd November 2017)

Rihanna

New Music Round-Up: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and More

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift Forgets Her Drama For Love In 'Call It What You Want'

Taylor Swift performing at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas

Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Song Titled 'Call It What You Want' Tomorrow

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift Reveals The Making Of 'Gorgeous'

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Might Feature An Ed Sheeran Collab

Trending Articles

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating

Charlotte Dawson Displays Shattered Teeth After Nasty Fall In High Heels