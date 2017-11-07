Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

It's no secret that Captial host two of the biggest concerts of the year. 2017's Capital Summertime Ball featured performances by acts including Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Shawn Mendes and this year's Jingle Bell Ball looks set to be just as massive.

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and more will all be performing at the mini-festival.

View the lyrics Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it?



Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry

But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (no one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it? Ooh

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it? Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

IT'S TRUE. TAYLOR, RITA AND NIALL WILL ALL BE AT THE JINGLE BELL BALL!

The concerts take place on the 9th and 10th of December and Capital have just revealed that Rita Ora, Jonas Blue, James Arthur, Jax Jones, Yungen, Niall Horan, Major Lazer, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Dua Lipa will perform on the Saturday.

What a brilliant all-star line-up. This could be one of the best Jingle Bell Balls ever.

[Getty]

That's not all though. Sunday's line-up for the festival is equally impressive too.

Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sigala, The Script, Louisa Johnson, James Hype, Matt Terry, The Chainsmokers, Stefflon Don and Liam Payne will all be taking to the stage on the final day of the star-studded event. We can't wait to see them all at the show.

This will be Taylor's first UK gig since she brought the 1989 tour here in 2015.

Getty Images

There will also be one more mystery performer on each day of the ball.

Capital will unveil one tomorrow morning and the other on Thursday.

Words: Sam Prance

