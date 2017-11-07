Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December
We need to see this...
It's no secret that Captial host two of the biggest concerts of the year. 2017's Capital Summertime Ball featured performances by acts including Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Shawn Mendes and this year's Jingle Bell Ball looks set to be just as massive.
Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and more will all be performing at the mini-festival.
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some
Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it?
Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (no one has to know)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it? Ooh
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
IT'S TRUE. TAYLOR, RITA AND NIALL WILL ALL BE AT THE JINGLE BELL BALL!
The concerts take place on the 9th and 10th of December and Capital have just revealed that Rita Ora, Jonas Blue, James Arthur, Jax Jones, Yungen, Niall Horan, Major Lazer, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Dua Lipa will perform on the Saturday.
What a brilliant all-star line-up. This could be one of the best Jingle Bell Balls ever.
That's not all though. Sunday's line-up for the festival is equally impressive too.
Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sigala, The Script, Louisa Johnson, James Hype, Matt Terry, The Chainsmokers, Stefflon Don and Liam Payne will all be taking to the stage on the final day of the star-studded event. We can't wait to see them all at the show.
This will be Taylor's first UK gig since she brought the 1989 tour here in 2015.
There will also be one more mystery performer on each day of the ball.
Capital will unveil one tomorrow morning and the other on Thursday.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.