Taylor Swift Sends A Bottle Of Champagne To A Couple On Their Wedding Day

Taylor Swift has proved that she will never stop being the kind of person who sends surprise gifts to her fans in honour of major life events.

This time around, a lucky couple called Edward and Margaret McNoble received the shock of their lives when they spotted a gift from the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer at their wedding reception.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrites who dated their best friend's ex partner...

The 27-year-old somehow heard that that the duo were planning to use her song ‘Love Story’ as a first dance and had also selected a few beats from ‘Welcome To New York’ to soundtrack them leaving the venue. Honestly, name a more iconic duo.

We have absolutely no idea how word got back to T about this, but she decided that the tribute called for a $140 bottle of Dom Perignon champagne to be sent to the venue in East Meadow, New York.

According to Us Weekly, a note attached to the bottle read: “Rumor has it you might be using my song in your wedding celebration which makes me so happy! Here's to this amazing day of your continuing love story. Love, Taylor.”

Revealing how they were told a certain someone had sent them a personalized gift, the couple said: “When we got to the wedding venue, they told us, "There [is] a special gift upstairs for you from a very special person."

Taylor Hill/Getty

Bride Margaret called the gift “awesome” and added: “To get a bottle of Dom is a very nice gift, and then to see it’s from Taylor Swift is an even better gift!”

Pretty cool move from Taylor.