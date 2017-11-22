Taylor Swift Sends Both 'New Year's Day' and 'End Game' to Radio

It's no secret that Taylor Swift is killing it right now. Not only has brand her new album, reputation, already sold over one million copies worldwide but it has also spawned two huge chart-topping hits: 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready for It'.

However, it looks like Taylor is not done just yet. She has sent both 'New Year's Day' and 'End Game' to radio.

View the lyrics Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin' him for ransom, some



Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?



Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry

But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We'll move to an island, and



And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (No one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



In the middle of the night



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Are you ready for it? Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. IT LOOKS LIKE TAYLOR IS RELEASING NOT ONE BUT TWO NEW SINGLES.

The 'Blank Space' star is yet to make any official announcements but she has already sent 'End Game' to French radio. Based on its catchy chorus and its massive production, we think that the Future and Ed Sheeran collab is a perfect single choice.

With three of the biggest stars in the world today on one track, we have no doubt that it will be a smash hit.

[Getty]

Meanwhile, 'New Year's Day' is due to be serviced to country radio in North America on November 27th. In stark contrast to 'End Game', 'New Year's Day' is a striking ballad that strips things back and puts Taylor's lyrical gifts front and centre.

The decision to potentially promote two singles at once could be risky but Taylor has mastered it before.

During the Red era, she released both 'Begin Again' and 'I Knew You Were Trouble' at the same time.

Fingers crossed that they are both singles and Taylor confirms them soon.

We need to see music videos for both of these. They would be amazing.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.