Taylor Swift Sends Both 'New Year's Day' and 'End Game' to Radio

These could both be HUGE hits...

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 16:01

It's no secret that Taylor Swift is killing it right now. Not only has brand her new album, reputation, already sold over one million copies worldwide but it has also spawned two huge chart-topping hits: 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready for It'.

However, it looks like Taylor is not done just yet. She has sent both 'New Year's Day' and 'End Game' to radio.

Writer(s): Taylor Swift

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. IT LOOKS LIKE TAYLOR IS RELEASING NOT ONE BUT TWO NEW SINGLES.

The 'Blank Space' star is yet to make any official announcements but she has already sent  'End Game' to French radio. Based on its catchy chorus and its massive production, we think that the Future and Ed Sheeran collab is a perfect single choice.

With three of the biggest stars in the world today on one track, we have no doubt that it will be a smash hit.

[Getty]

Meanwhile, 'New Year's Day' is due to be serviced to country radio in North America on November 27th. In stark contrast to 'End Game', 'New Year's Day' is a striking ballad that strips things back and puts Taylor's lyrical gifts front and centre.

The decision to potentially promote two singles at once could be risky but Taylor has mastered it before.

During the Red era, she released both 'Begin Again' and 'I Knew You Were Trouble' at the same time.

Taylor Swift Debuts "New Year's Day"

Fingers crossed that they are both singles and Taylor confirms them soon.

We need to see music videos for both of these. They would be amazing.

Words: Sam Prance

