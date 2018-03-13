Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Shares Footage of ‘Delicate’ Dance Reheasals

You need to see this...

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 15:16

We're still not over how much we love Taylor Swift's new 'Delicate' music video. From the setting to the choreography, it's easily one of our favourite visuals from the reputation era so far. Not to mention that the song itself is up there with Taylor's best work to date.

And now Taylor's shared some behind the scenes footage with us of her in dance rehearsals for the visual.

WATCH TAYLOR'S STUNNING 'END GAME' VIDEO HERE...

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. YOU CAN SEE TAYLOR LEARN THE INCREDIBLE CHOREOGRAPHY BELOW.

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker took to Instagram yesterday to share some clips of her training for the music video. Captioned "Delicate Music Video Dance Rehearsal Part 1" and "Part 2", the amazing snippets show Taylor practising the intricate moves in a studio. 

It's okay. We're trying to recreate the Maddie Ziegler esque interpretive dance routine right now as well.

Delicate Music Video Dance Rehearsal Part 1 ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

Delicate Music Video Dance Rehearsal Part 2 ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

'Delicate' is the fourth official reputation single. The sond itself is a low-key romantic bop that ruminates on love and fame and getting to know someone beyond their 'reputation'. It's an immediate standout on the album and it could end up being a massive hit.

Its visual has already amassed a whopping 25 million views on YouTube in less than three days.

Plus, with its made for streaming production, it will no doubt take over Spotify and Apple Music.

Taylor Hill/Getty

'Delicate' has just been sent to radio in the US and around the world this week.

We can't wait to see how it performs. Hopefully Taylor will perform it live soon.

Latest News

Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
Who Is Sam Lonsdale? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Lauren Jauregui &amp; Halsey
Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Land Major Spotify Milestone
Anderson .Paak At Brixton Academy London 2018
5 Reasons Why Anderson .Paak's Brixton Academy Gig Left Us Speechless
Taylor Swift performs &#039;New Year&#039;s Day&#039; on November 13, 2017
Taylor Swift Shares Footage of ‘Delicate’ Dance Reheasals
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Confirms That His Upcoming Second Album Is Finished
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Harry Styles Wore A Glittery Suit On Stage And It Might Just Be His Best Yet
Stormzy Refollows Maya Jama On Instagram After Fans Feared They'd Split
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reveals What Her Favourite Song of Hers Is
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’
Miley Cyrus Is Being Sued For $300 Million Over 'We Can't Stop' Copyright Claim
Celebs Pay Tribute To Stephen Hawking Following His Death
Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Unfollows Ex Gigi And Mum Yolanda Hadid In The Wake Of Their Split
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Students Campaigning For Safer Gun Control After The Parkland School Shooting
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour

More From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs &#039;New Year&#039;s Day&#039; on November 13, 2017
Taylor Swift Shares Footage of ‘Delicate’ Dance Reheasals
Taylor Swift fans defend her comments about 2017 being a good year
Taylor Swift Shines In Brilliant 'Delicate' Music Video
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Celebrity
Taylor Swift Has The Cutest Nickname For Camila Cabello And We’re Officially Dead
Taylor Swift fans defend her comments about 2017 being a good year
Taylor Swift Is Releasing the Delicate Music Video This Sunday
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Victoria's Secret Model Throws Shade At Taylor Swift In The Least Subtle Way Possible
Including Kim Kardashian And Chrissy Teigen: 8 Iconic Celebrity Friendships That Have Stood The Test Of Time
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Appears to Be Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Taylor Swift Fans Target Karlie Kloss After She Was Pictured Hanging Out With Katy Perry
Taylor Swift Is The Reason Ed Sheeran’s Relationship With His Fiancée Ever Happened
Kim Kardashian Just Sent A Shady AF Valentine’s Day Gift To Taylor Swift

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover