Taylor Swift Shares Footage of ‘Delicate’ Dance Reheasals

We're still not over how much we love Taylor Swift's new 'Delicate' music video. From the setting to the choreography, it's easily one of our favourite visuals from the reputation era so far. Not to mention that the song itself is up there with Taylor's best work to date.

And now Taylor's shared some behind the scenes footage with us of her in dance rehearsals for the visual.

WATCH TAYLOR'S STUNNING 'END GAME' VIDEO HERE...

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. YOU CAN SEE TAYLOR LEARN THE INCREDIBLE CHOREOGRAPHY BELOW.

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker took to Instagram yesterday to share some clips of her training for the music video. Captioned "Delicate Music Video Dance Rehearsal Part 1" and "Part 2", the amazing snippets show Taylor practising the intricate moves in a studio.

It's okay. We're trying to recreate the Maddie Ziegler esque interpretive dance routine right now as well.

'Delicate' is the fourth official reputation single. The sond itself is a low-key romantic bop that ruminates on love and fame and getting to know someone beyond their 'reputation'. It's an immediate standout on the album and it could end up being a massive hit.

Its visual has already amassed a whopping 25 million views on YouTube in less than three days.

Plus, with its made for streaming production, it will no doubt take over Spotify and Apple Music.

Taylor Hill/Getty

'Delicate' has just been sent to radio in the US and around the world this week.

We can't wait to see how it performs. Hopefully Taylor will perform it live soon.