Taylor Swift Shines In Brilliant 'Delicate' Music Video

Taylor Swift may have only put out reputation at the end of last year but it has already spawned three huge singles. 'Look What You Made Me Do' broke streaming records, '...Ready for It?' topped iTunes charts and 'End Game' is one of her biggest collabs to date.

The era is far from over yet though. Last night Taylor released the music video for 'Delicate' and it's amazing.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING SWIFTIES. YOU CAN SEE TAYLOR STAR IN A BRAND NEW VISUAL NOW.

As soon as the 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' singer released reputation, 'Delicate' immediately became a favourite with fans and critics. Taylor debuted the Joseph Khan directed music video for the single at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night.

Dressed in a stunning blue gown, it sees Taylor attend a red carpet event. Tired of the pitfalls that come with fame, she suddenly becomes invisible and lives out her wildest dreams. From interpretive dancing in the rain to taking the subway, it's a stunning visual.

Not only that but it's a runaway hit too. 'Delicate' is already the Number 1 trending video on YouTube and it has amassed an incredible 3.8 million views since being published on the streaming platform mere hours ago. That Taylor Swift reign really won't let up.

'Delicate' is being sent to radio this month and it's already amassed 33 million streams on Spotify alone.

With its video out, we reckon that it could easily end up becoming one of Taylor's biggest singles ever.

Taylor is currently in the process of rehearsing for her highly anticipated Reputation Stadium Tour.

The tour kicks off in May and will star Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. We cannot wait to see it.