Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Snuck Into Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere For The Favourite

Finally, they’re outside. Together. This is huge.

Monday, October 1, 2018 - 11:42

Known for being one of the most private couples on the planet rn, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have finally made a public appearance together at the actor’s premiere for his new movie, The Favourite. Even if it was brief. It happened.

The power couple can be seen leaving the venue together in New York City on Friday night, holding hands and just being too damn cute for words. And if this outing is all we’re going to get – we’ll take it. Hallelujah.

Getty

The premiere kicked off this year’s New York Film Festival and had a red carpet, which Swift skipped.

But unlike a lot of current Hollywood couples, Taylor and Joe are notorious for keeping their romance under wraps, even though they’ve been rumoured to be dating since May 2016. So, Taylor skipping the event’s red carpet comes as no surprise.

Getty

Even during Joe’s interview with British Vogue recently, the actor only hinted at the pair’s relationship.

Saying that he prefers to talk about work: “I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Getty

And if rumours are true, the pair are over two years deep into this relationship, having met at the Met Gala in 2016. But all we get still is smoke and mirrors. We just want deets. That’s all. Not too much to ask.

Tbf though, if they’ve lasted this long and are still going strong, maybe privacy is the secret ingredient to a successful relationship?

Only time will tell.

