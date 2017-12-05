Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Spends Third Week at Number 1 in the US

Everybody is obsessed with 'reputation'...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 11:58

Taylor Swift has had an amazing 2017. Not only did she rule the charts at the start of the year with her ZAYN collaboration 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' but she also broke records with her Number 1 single 'Look What You Made Me Do' in August.

Now her sixth studio album reputation has just spent its third consecutive week at Number 1 in the US.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom

Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it? (Oh)
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

POP EMERGENCY. IT LOOKS LIKE THE GENERAL PUBLIC ARE ADDICTED TO REPUTATION.

The 'I Knew You Were Trouble' star's latest album sold 147,000 chart copies in the US this week, beating out competition from the likes of Pentatonix, Sam Smith, Garth Brooks and Ed Sheeran. The album has now sold 1,579,000 copies in the US.

That Taylor reign won't let up. reputation joins Drake's More Life, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and The Weeknd's Starboy as the only albums in 2017 to spend three weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. Starboy even scored four weeks at Number 1.

Getty Images

Now that reputation is available for streaming, we have no doubt that it will continue to shift massive amounts of copies and could even go on to match or even top The Weeknd's record. U2's new album is battling Taylor to the top spot this week.

Also with Taylor's new single 'End Game' quickly rising up the charts, reputation sales may spike.

The music video is apparently already recorded and will likely build on reputation's popularity.

Getty Images

We can't wait to see it. In the meantime, massive congrats to Taylor.

Three weeks at Number 1 is amazing and we are so happy for her.

Words: Sam Prance

