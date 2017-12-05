Taylor Swift Spends Third Week at Number 1 in the US

Taylor Swift has had an amazing 2017. Not only did she rule the charts at the start of the year with her ZAYN collaboration 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' but she also broke records with her Number 1 single 'Look What You Made Me Do' in August.

Now her sixth studio album reputation has just spent its third consecutive week at Number 1 in the US.

View the lyrics Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin' him for ransom



Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I, island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby, mmm

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?



Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry

But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We'll move to an island, and



And he can be my jailer

Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now

I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I, island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (No one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby, mmm

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it? (Oh)

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I, island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)

You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



In the middle of the night



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?

POP EMERGENCY. IT LOOKS LIKE THE GENERAL PUBLIC ARE ADDICTED TO REPUTATION.

The 'I Knew You Were Trouble' star's latest album sold 147,000 chart copies in the US this week, beating out competition from the likes of Pentatonix, Sam Smith, Garth Brooks and Ed Sheeran. The album has now sold 1,579,000 copies in the US.

That Taylor reign won't let up. reputation joins Drake's More Life, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and The Weeknd's Starboy as the only albums in 2017 to spend three weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. Starboy even scored four weeks at Number 1.

Now that reputation is available for streaming, we have no doubt that it will continue to shift massive amounts of copies and could even go on to match or even top The Weeknd's record. U2's new album is battling Taylor to the top spot this week.

Also with Taylor's new single 'End Game' quickly rising up the charts, reputation sales may spike.

The music video is apparently already recorded and will likely build on reputation's popularity.

We can't wait to see it. In the meantime, massive congrats to Taylor.

Three weeks at Number 1 is amazing and we are so happy for her.

Words: Sam Prance

