Taylor Swift Stalked Her Fans In Target And Had The Absolute Best Time

Taylor Swift has kept up her tradition of heading to Target to check out the displays of her new album and some fans who nipped out to purchase Reputation were in for a major surprise.

The singer has made it something of a habit to sneak around the shop on the release week of her new music, this time heading to the Nashville branch to give some shoppers a memory to treasure forever.

She announced that the ritual would be taking place once again after taking to Instagram alongside the most famous cat in the world, Olivia, to give Swifties the heads up about her plan.

Taylor then gathered up a bunch of friends and bumped into some awestruck fans wandering around the store: "I live across the street and just came to get this for dinner,” said one man clutching a jar of spaghetti sauce. “And that happened.”

Just made Taylor Swift laugh at @Target and my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/cgHUsxdpDG — Chandler Turner (@jchandlerturner) November 15, 2017

Went to to Target to buy toothpaste and Taylor Swift walked in. Welcome to Nashville pic.twitter.com/bpiY3VQFaW — RYSCHOP🌻 (@ryschop_) November 15, 2017

I love living in Nashville?? Like just met @taylorswift13 at target??thought this was going to be a casual grocery run!! Nope, wrong!!! pic.twitter.com/wHxMnvPx3m — Morgan McIntosh (@morgann246) November 15, 2017

A seperate eyewitness called Chandler Turner told Entertainment Tonight that Taylor “took photos with every single fan" young and old. “It also stood out to me when she said it was a tradition to come to that Target and buy her album. Old Taylor is very much not dead.”

Reputation is on track to sell over 1 million copies in the US alone. That makes it the nation's biggest-selling album of 2017 so far just four days after its November 10th release.