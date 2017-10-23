Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Teases Insane '...Ready For It?' Music Video

The 'Reputation' star is going full-on sci-fi for her latest visual...

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 15:47

If you thought Taylor Swift couldn't top 'Look What You Made Me Do' then think again.

The 'Gorgeous' singer has dropped a teaser for the major '...Ready For It?' music video and it looks out of this world, in both the metaphorical and literal sense.

Lightning! Clones! Naked clones! Monsters! Aliens! Taylor is giving us it ALL with this one.

View the lyrics
I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool
No, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me, ooh
Oh! Look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)
The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours (oh)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me, ooh
Oh! Look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

(Ooh, look what you made me do)
(Look what you made me do)
(Look what you just made)
"I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me, ooh
Oh! Look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Oh! Look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me, ooh
Oh! Look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Announcing the video on Instagram (obviously), the Reputation singer shared a preview of the dark, futuristic mini blockbuster and it's as though she just decided she wanted to make her own sci-fi movie.

From what we can tell, a dark cloaked Taylor finds herself battling against a clone version of herself, while other aliens and what not potter around about her.

Instagram / taylorswift

The video announcement is somewhat of a surprise after she released a brand new song 'Gorgeous' last week and was spotted filming a very different-looking music video last week outside of a kebab shop in London.

Whatever that was for, it's clear that Taylor is taking no prisoners with '...Ready For It?' as the second single before her new album Reputation drops next month.

The full video - which we assume is directed by Joseph Kahn - drops Thursday...

...Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'OUT OF THE WOODS' VIDEO BELOW

Looking at it now
It all seems so simple
We were lying on your couch
I remember

You took a Polaroid of us
Then discovered (Then discovered)
The rest of the world was black and white
But we were in screaming color

And I remember thinking...

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods?

Looking at it now
Last December (Last December)
We were built to fall apart
Then fall back together (Back together)

Uh, your necklace hanging from my neck
The night we couldn't quite forget
When we decided (We decided)
To move the furniture so we could dance
Baby, like we stood a chance
Two paper airplanes flying, flying flying

And I remember thinking...

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods?

Remember when you hit the brakes too soon
Twenty stitches in a hospital room
When you started crying, baby, I did too
But when the sun came up I was looking at you

Remember when we couldn't take the heat
I walked out, I said "I'm setting you free"
But the monsters turned out to be just trees
When the sun came up you were looking at me

You were looking at me, oh
You were looking at me

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods? (I remember)

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet? (Oh, I remember)
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet? (Yeah)
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet? (Yeah)
Are we in the clear yet? (Yeah)
Are we in the clear yet? (Yeah)
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
In the clear yet, good

Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet?
In the clear yet, good
