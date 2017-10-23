Taylor Swift Teases Insane '...Ready For It?' Music Video

View the lyrics

Looking at it now

It all seems so simple

We were lying on your couch

I remember



You took a Polaroid of us

Then discovered (Then discovered)

The rest of the world was black and white

But we were in screaming color



And I remember thinking...



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods?



Looking at it now

Last December (Last December)

We were built to fall apart

Then fall back together (Back together)



Uh, your necklace hanging from my neck

The night we couldn't quite forget

When we decided (We decided)

To move the furniture so we could dance

Baby, like we stood a chance

Two paper airplanes flying, flying flying



And I remember thinking...



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods?



Remember when you hit the brakes too soon

Twenty stitches in a hospital room

When you started crying, baby, I did too

But when the sun came up I was looking at you



Remember when we couldn't take the heat

I walked out, I said "I'm setting you free"

But the monsters turned out to be just trees

When the sun came up you were looking at me



You were looking at me, oh

You were looking at me



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods? (I remember)



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet? (Oh, I remember)

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet? (Yeah)

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet? (Yeah)

Are we in the clear yet? (Yeah)

Are we in the clear yet? (Yeah)

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

In the clear yet, good



Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods?



Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

In the clear yet, good

Writer(s): Antonoff Jack, Taylor Swift, Antonoff Jack Michael Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com