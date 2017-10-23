Taylor Swift Teases Insane '...Ready For It?' Music Video
The 'Reputation' star is going full-on sci-fi for her latest visual...
If you thought Taylor Swift couldn't top 'Look What You Made Me Do' then think again.
The 'Gorgeous' singer has dropped a teaser for the major '...Ready For It?' music video and it looks out of this world, in both the metaphorical and literal sense.
Lightning! Clones! Naked clones! Monsters! Aliens! Taylor is giving us it ALL with this one.
Announcing the video on Instagram (obviously), the Reputation singer shared a preview of the dark, futuristic mini blockbuster and it's as though she just decided she wanted to make her own sci-fi movie.
From what we can tell, a dark cloaked Taylor finds herself battling against a clone version of herself, while other aliens and what not potter around about her.
The video announcement is somewhat of a surprise after she released a brand new song 'Gorgeous' last week and was spotted filming a very different-looking music video last week outside of a kebab shop in London.
Whatever that was for, it's clear that Taylor is taking no prisoners with '...Ready For It?' as the second single before her new album Reputation drops next month.
The full video - which we assume is directed by Joseph Kahn - drops Thursday...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'OUT OF THE WOODS' VIDEO BELOW
