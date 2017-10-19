Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Teases New Single 'Gorgeous' Featuring A Singing Baby

The '...Ready For It?' singer is dropping the third 'Reputation' song tomorrow...

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 17:39

STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING: Taylor Swift is releasing a brand new song... tonight!

Many of us were fooled into believing that the electro-banger '...Ready For It?' was the second single from Swift's upcoming album Reputation but it looks like it's something a little bit more... 'Gorgeous'.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' superstar has uploaded a clip of a new song titled 'Gorgeous' to her Instagram (duh, where else?) and announced it will be out everywhere at midnight tonight EST, which means 5am for us Brits.

It sounds like an '80s-inspired party track with yet another insanely catchy hook - this time a literal baby's voice gurgling the word 'Gaw-juss'.

Personally, we'd have loved to hear Gemma Collins featured on the chorus with her iconic "gow-jus" pronunciation, but we'll settle for the mystery baby.

Twitter | @taylorswift13

Earlier this week Taylor was spotted filming a new music video in London's Kentish Town outside of a luxurious kebab shop, sporting an edgy look similar to one in the 'LWYMMD' visual.

The new video is directed by Joseph Kahn - duh, who else? - and may very well be for this new song.

Now, do you think we can identify The "Gorgeous" Baby before the song drops in the morning?

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

