Did You Notice The Sneaky Mean Girls Reference In Taylor Swift Comeback Single Look What You Made Me Do?

If anyone was ever going to make fetch happen, it was going to be Taylor Swift. So it comes as no surprise that there are a few sneaky nods to Mean Girls in her brand new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

And while we should make it clear that it's unclear whether these nods are intentional or just purely accidental, it does seem like a pretty perfect coincidence given Taylor's history with *that* Katy Perry dig about being a 'Regina George in sheep's clothing,' which itself is largely thought to be a response to Taylor shading her in 'Blank Space.'

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

As you probably noticed after about the first line, Taylor's comeback single is a major diss track calling out a certain someone for messing with her. From references like 'Don't like your tilted stage,' it's got people guessing that this song is probably a response to the drama that went down between her, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. He did perform the Saint Pablo tour on a tilting airborn stage after all.

But what you might not have noticed from your first 55 listens to the track is that there are a few moments that bear resemblance to everyone's favourite movie: Mean Girls.

First up we have the line 'I've got a list of names underlined / and yours is in red underlined,' which fans of the movie were quick to say sounds a whole lot like that moment we see Regina writing in the Burn Book and going in with the red pen.

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo



"I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined"



LOOK OUT REGINA TAYLOR'S COMING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/gYjLYmYEJF — Gary Bowen (@GaryBowenn) August 25, 2017

Then there's the fact that it samples a beat that sounds a lot like a Peaches track called 'Operate' that's used in the background during the fateful Mean Girls Halloween party where Cady wishes she'd dressed like a sexy mouse (duh) instead of a genuinely terrifying ex-wife.

One fan even went as far as to compare the sound waves of the two tracks to show just how close the two samples are and the evidence is pretty convincing.

Taylor was once called "Regina George in sheep's clothing" and her new song uses the beat from this scene in Mean Girls. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lpRCCIIk1w — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) August 25, 2017

and if y'all want the technical receipts pic.twitter.com/737DWAi0oP — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) August 25, 2017

Then there's the whole 'The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's DEAD' line, which kinda just reminds us of the four-way call moment between the Plastics.

Ok that one's a stretch but we just wanted to watch that scene again. So sue us. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In conclusion: we don't think Kimye or Katy Perry can sit with Taylor right now. And while we don't know if this is an amazing secret Taylor nod to the film that made us all wish for white gold hoops for Hanukkah or it's all pure coincidence, it kinda just makes us love the song even more.

