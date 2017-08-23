Taylor Swift

Did You Notice The Sneaky Mean Girls Reference In Taylor Swift Comeback Single Look What You Made Me Do?

She doesn't even go here.

Linds Foley
Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:14

If anyone was ever going to make fetch happen, it was going to be Taylor Swift. So it comes as no surprise that there are a few sneaky nods to Mean Girls in her brand new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

And while we should make it clear that it's unclear whether these nods are intentional or just purely accidental, it does seem like a pretty perfect coincidence given Taylor's history with *that* Katy Perry dig about being a 'Regina George in sheep's clothing,' which itself is largely thought to be a response to Taylor shading her in 'Blank Space.'

Check out the music video for Taylor Swift's Out Of The Woods below...

As you probably noticed after about the first line, Taylor's comeback single is a major diss track calling out a certain someone for messing with her. From references like 'Don't like your tilted stage,' it's got people guessing that this song is probably a response to the drama that went down between her, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. He did perform the Saint Pablo tour on a tilting airborn stage after all.

But what you might not have noticed from your first 55 listens to the track is that there are a few moments that bear resemblance to everyone's favourite movie: Mean Girls.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

First up we have the line 'I've got a list of names underlined / and yours is in red underlined,' which fans of the movie were quick to say sounds a whole lot like that moment we see Regina writing in the Burn Book and going in with the red pen. 

Then there's the fact that it samples a beat that sounds a lot like a Peaches track called 'Operate' that's used in the background during the fateful Mean Girls Halloween party where Cady wishes she'd dressed like a sexy mouse (duh) instead of a genuinely terrifying ex-wife.

One fan even went as far as to compare the sound waves of the two tracks to show just how close the two samples are and the evidence is pretty convincing. 

Then there's the whole 'The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's DEAD' line, which kinda just reminds us of the four-way call moment between the Plastics.

Mean Girls Phone Scene

Ok that one's a stretch but we just wanted to watch that scene again. So sue us. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In conclusion: we don't think Kimye or Katy Perry can sit with Taylor right now. And while we don't know if this is an amazing secret Taylor nod to the film that made us all wish for white gold hoops for Hanukkah or it's all pure coincidence, it kinda just makes us love the song even more.

Let us know what you think about all of this with a tweet to @MTVUK already.

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Merch Including $60 Snake Ring

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Mollie King Announces New Single 'Hair Down' And Apparently It's 'Amazing'

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

Did You Notice The Sneaky Mean Girls Reference In Taylor Swift Comeback Single Look What You Made Me Do?

13 Of The Absolute Funniest Reactions To New Taylor Swift Single Look What You Made Me Do

Alessia Cara & KYLE Just Got Added To The 2017 VMAs Line Up!

Chloe Ferry Is Attempting To Break A World Record By Eating Chicken Nuggets

Surprise! Fergie’s Comeback Album ‘Double Dutchess’ Is A Visual One

Xbox One S Minecraft Edition

Everything You Need To Know About The New Xbox Consoles: Project Scorpio And The Special Minecraft Edition

Get to Know: Mr Eazi

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

Here's Every Model Confirmed For The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Little Mix

5 Years of ‘Wings’: The Single That Launched Little Mix

Kendall Jenner’s Bronzer Hack Just Changed The Way We Do Our Makeup Forever

11 Reasons Your Eyebrows Suck (And How To Fix Them)

More From Taylor Swift

Style

Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Merch Including $60 Snake Ring

Did You Notice The Sneaky Mean Girls Reference In Taylor Swift Comeback Single Look What You Made Me Do?

13 Of The Absolute Funniest Reactions To New Taylor Swift Single Look What You Made Me Do

Kim Kardashian Appears To Have Blocked The Snake Emoji On Instagram

Music

Taylor Swift Reveals Artwork For New Album ‘Reputation’

Music

Taylor Swift's Snake Has A Face And It's Not Katy Perry

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

Katy Perry Just Opened Up About Orlando Bloom Rumours AND A Possible Taylor Swift Reconciliation

Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Album Could Be Called 'Eclipse' And Could They Have A Point?

Music

Taylor Swift Posts Mysterious Video on Social Media

Taylor Swift has deleted all her social media posts and fans think a new album is coming
Celebrity

Taylor Swift’s Social Media Accounts Are Now Just A Blank Space

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Denver Company And Makes 'Generous' Donation To Assault Survivors

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Celebrity

11 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'