Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Unveils 'Reputation' Secret Sessions Video

We've got the biggest FOMO ever...

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 16:10

Taylor Swift is known for her incredible relationship with fans. Not only does the 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' superstar interact with her loyal admirers nearly every single day on Tumblr but she also often sends them personal gifts.

On top of that, the star just let 500 lucky Swifties hear her new album Reputation weeks in advance.

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some
Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (no one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
Are you ready for it? Ooh
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you
So I take my time
In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift

Yes. Much like with her 1989 album campaign, Taylor took to the internet to find her biggest super fans and then she invited them all to her homes across the world (London, Los Angeles, Nashville, Rhode Island) to all listen to Reputation together.

The Swifties also got to take selfies with Taylor and hear her talk through the making of the album.

Not to mention, famous friends such as Jack Antonoff, Ruby Rose and Haim all showed up in LA.

The reputation Secret Sessions

In the video, fans discuss the album. One Swiftie says "every song is a masterpiece and we all were speechless", one claims that "the new tunes are phenomenal" and another reveals: "It's so different but so her. It's just like absolutely amazing".

Okay if we weren't already excited to hear the album in full, this has pushed us over the edge.

With an Ed Sheeran and Future collaboration coming too, we know it is going to be amazing.

3 days until #reputation

3 days until #reputation

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Reputation is out this Friday.

We can't wait to listen to it!

Words: Sam Prance

