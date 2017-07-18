Taylor Swift Wasn’t Carried Out Of Her Apartment In A Suitcase After All

There was a brief moment in time this week when the world (and us) thought that Taylor Swift had been carried out of her apartment in a suitcase.

It all kicked off when Splash news, the photo agency responsible for most of those pap shots you check out on a daily basis, posted a load of pics of some burly men carrying things out of Taylor’s New York apartment.

Only as pointed out by radio station Spin 1038, the caption was really quite mind blowing.

"Is Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment??"

Wait, WHAT? THIS COULD BE THE GREATEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED. The captioned continued:

"Taylor Swift has been reportedly being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribecca apartment into her truck. A fleet of cars including two large cadillacs and three suv's arrive at Tailor Swift's apartment in Tribecca to move a large suitcase from apartment to truck. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time."

In 2009, Taylor Swift was spontaneously packing a suitcase. In 2017, we finally figured out what she was packing...herself. https://t.co/Rk5SjmDhTd — Chelsea (@Chelseashow) July 17, 2017

But of course none of this was true, with a Splash rep telling SPIN: “I literally just put the phone down from someone on Taylor’s camp. We’re having to actually retract that.”

Well it was fun while it lasted.

