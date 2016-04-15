Taylor Swift Will Testify Against The US Radio DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her
Taylor Swift will testify again the man she claims groped her at a meet-and-greet in 2013
Some quick back story for you… At a pre-concert meet-and-greet in 2013 Taylor Swift alleges that she was groped by David Mueller, a US radio DJ in Denver.
After the allegation, Mueller reportedly lost his job so he sued Taylor over her claims, saying he was wrongfully accused. Taylor then countered with a lawsuit of her own, and now it seems that she will be testifying about the incident in court as part of her case.
Pre-trial documents seen by The Denver Post reveal that the trial begins on 7 August and also gives details about the singer’s testimony,
“Ms. Swift … will testify at trial, that (radio talk show host David) Mueller ‘put his hand under (her) dress and grabbed (her) bare *ss,’
“He reached up under my skirt and grabbed my *ss right when I was having to pose for a photo, and it felt intentional that would be the time he would choose to do it.’”
Other witnesses for Taylor include her mother, her manager, her bodyguard and the photographer who took pictures of the incident.
Words: Olivia Cooke
