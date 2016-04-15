Taylor Swift Will Testify Against The US Radio DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Some quick back story for you… At a pre-concert meet-and-greet in 2013 Taylor Swift alleges that she was groped by David Mueller, a US radio DJ in Denver.

Copyright [Getty]

After the allegation, Mueller reportedly lost his job so he sued Taylor over her claims, saying he was wrongfully accused. Taylor then countered with a lawsuit of her own, and now it seems that she will be testifying about the incident in court as part of her case.

Pre-trial documents seen by The Denver Post reveal that the trial begins on 7 August and also gives details about the singer’s testimony,

🎤 🎤 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:29pm PDT

“Ms. Swift … will testify at trial, that (radio talk show host David) Mueller ‘put his hand under (her) dress and grabbed (her) bare *ss,’

“He reached up under my skirt and grabbed my *ss right when I was having to pose for a photo, and it felt intentional that would be the time he would choose to do it.’”

BLEACHELLA ⚡️ BLEACHELLA ⚡️ A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 15, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Other witnesses for Taylor include her mother, her manager, her bodyguard and the photographer who took pictures of the incident.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Charlotte & Stephen end their holiday with a boozy pizza binge!